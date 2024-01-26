The date for disbursing pensions is February 2024

#date #disbursing #pensions #February

The disbursement of pensions for the month of February 2024 begins Thursday, February 1, and a large number of people are wondering PensionersWill the disbursement be early?

Regarding the fact of the early disbursement date, after the Ministry of Finance early disbursed the January 2024 salaries to employees due to the January 25 vacation, it is scheduled that the disbursement of January pensions will be early, but the National Authority for Social Insurance has not officially announced this.

After the Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait, announced that the ministry is committed to the path of improving pensions during the year 2024 in the new draft budget for the fiscal year 2024/2025 to reduce the burdens on the shoulders of 11 million citizens with pensions, citizens’ search for a date to increase pensions increased.

Major General Gamal Awad, head of the National Social Insurance Authority, announced the increase in pensions starting this January, with the minimum pension being raised to 1,300 pounds instead of the previous value, which was 1,105 pounds, an increase of 195 pounds. While the maximum pension reaches 10,080 pounds instead of 8,720 pounds, an increase of 1,360 pounds.

The Operations Room of the Ministry of Social Solidarity is following up on the disbursement of January 2024 pensions to those who missed the disbursement dates during the past days. Pensions are also disbursed to those who have lost Meeza cards through the branches of Nasser Social Bank.

The past few days witnessed regular disbursement of the January pension from the ATMs of Nasser Social Bank, with the minimum pension for those whose service ends as of 1/1/2024 increasing to 1,300 pounds instead of 1,105 pounds, while the maximum pension will reach 10,080 pounds instead. From 8,720 pounds, as the minimum insurance subscription wage was raised to be 2,000 pounds instead of 1,700 pounds, and the maximum insurance subscription wage was raised to be 12,600 pounds instead of 10,900 pounds, as of 1/1/2024.

He wonders Pensioners About the fact that the new increase in pensions will be disbursed in January 2024, and in the following lines we explain the truth and details of the new increase in pensions during the year 2024.

Major General Gamal Awad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Social Insurance Authority, announced that the minimum insurance subscription wage had been raised to be 2,000 pounds instead of 1,700 pounds, and the maximum insurance subscription wage had been raised to be 12,600 pounds instead of 10,900 pounds, effective 1/1. /2024.

Awad explained that as a result, the minimum pension for those whose service ends as of January 1, 2024 will be 1,300 pounds instead of 1,105 pounds, while the maximum pension will be 10,080 pounds instead of 8,720 pounds.

Awad confirmed that the decision to raise the minimum and maximum limits for the insurance subscription wage came in implementation of Law No. 148 of 2019, which included an annual mechanism to increase these two limits, within the framework of implementing the axes of reforming the social insurance system with the aim of improving the value of the insured’s pensions upon the end of their service and entitlement to the pension.

The Chairman of the Authority indicated that, to facilitate business owners and companies with a workforce of more than 100 insured persons, they can submit wage adjustment forms on an electronic medium (CD-Flash Memory) containing the insurance numbers of the insured and wage adjustments to their affiliated insurance offices.

After the pictures of the statement of the National Authority for Social Insurance, many news items spread indicating Increase pensions For all pensioners, some news suggests to pensioners that there is a decision to… Increase pensions For all eligible beneficiaries whose number exceeds 10 million, starting next January, and that the entitlements that will be disbursed next month will include a new increase, unlike any other increases that occurred before, or increases stipulated in the new pension law.

But this matter related to increasing pensions starting in January has many facets, and who are the beneficiaries of this decision issued by the National Authority for Social Insurance and Pensions? The matter is not like any decision related to an increase that benefits all pensioners, as the increase is not comprehensive for everyone.

Many are wondering about the details of the decision scheduled to be implemented starting next January, how to implement it, and whether the benefits received by all pensioners, who number approximately 11 million beneficiaries, will increase, according to what was announced by the National Authority for Social Insurance and Pensions.

In clarification of the decision of the National Authority for Social Insurance and Pensions, F Increase pensions It will not be through increasing the entitlements that will be disbursed next January, but rather it will be for those whose service ends starting next January only, meaning that whoever retires or any of the other beneficiaries of pensions, whether for themselves or for others, will receive the minimum amount issued by him. Decision by the National Insurance and Pensions Authority.

If any employee retires before January, the date for the minimum pension increase, he may receive the currently stipulated value that is in effect from last January until the end of this December, before it increases starting next month, as a result of implementing the minimum increase to its new value.

The value of the pension increase is a minimum of 195 pounds, after the minimum pension increased from 1,105 pounds to 1,300 pounds, and the maximum increase is 1,360 pounds, after the maximum pension increased from 8,720 pounds, to 10,080 pounds.

The increase came as a result of an increase in the insurance subscription, at its minimum and maximum levels, as the minimum insurance subscription increased from 1,700 pounds to 2,000 pounds, and the maximum insurance subscription increased from 10,900 pounds to 12,600 pounds.

The Social Insurance and Pensions Law included details regarding the settlement of the pension, whether by 80% or in full, and cases regarding increasing it by 1% annually. Below we review the details in accordance with what is stated in the law, and also according to the law, if the work injury results in complete disability or death Except for the pension at a rate of (80%) of the wage stipulated in Article (22) of this law, and this pension is increased by (1%) annually until the insured reaches actual or virtual old age if disability or death is a reason for terminating the insured’s service. Each increase is considered part of the pension when determining the amount of the next increase. If the injury results in a permanent partial disability estimated at (35%) or more, the injured person is entitled to a pension equal to the percentage of that disability from the pension stipulated in Article (51) of this law.