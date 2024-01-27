The date when pensions start in February 2024. When will Romanians receive money from the post office or on a card

#date #pensions #start #February #Romanians #receive #money #post #office #card

The date when Romanians’ pensions start in February 2024 is one of interest for most of the elderly, especially since their incomes have been indexed.

The date on which Romanian pensioners’ money will arrive in February also depends on the way in which they chose to make the payment.

Some Romanians want their pension to be delivered to them by the postman, while other pensioners have opted for the payment of their pension by card.

In addition, the elderly will receive more money this month. Apart from the pension, most of the pensioners also benefit from food vouchers.

The new pension law, published in the Official Gazette

On December 6, 2023, the pension law, adopted by Parliament in November and promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis, was published in the Official Gazette.

It applies starting from January 1, 2024. Some of the provisions enter into force from the beginning of the year, and most from September.

The new law states that from January 1, 2024, pensions will increase by 13.8% and will be recalculated in September. The pension point will thus be 2,032 lei.

At the same time, the retirement age will be the same for women and men, respectively 65, introduced gradually.

Also, the minimum contributory contribution period to benefit from the old-age pension will be 15 years.

Who are the 1.6 million Romanians whose pension is not increasing?

The head of the Pension House explained the situation and named the categories of pensioners who will not have pension increases in September, upon recalculation.

“We have exactly 4.6 million pensioners. So, we did some simulations, they are not 100% accurate figures.

Out of 4.6 million retirees, about 3 million retirees will get raises.

The increases are from 1% to 80-90% and we have increases for those people who have contributed a lot to the system over a long period of time and with quite significant contributions”, announced the head of the Pension House, Daniel Baciu, at Antena 3 CNN.

Thus, 1.6 million Romanians will not enjoy the pension increase. It is, therefore, about the Romanians who have not contributed to the payment for many years and have not paid large contributions either.

How do Romanians find out when they can retire?

When can I retire? – it is a question that interests many Romanians, whether they are still working and about to retire, or whether they have already retired, but early.

Now you can find out in less than a minute the date on which you can retire, whether it is early retirement, partial early retirement or retirement pension.

All you have to do is go to the website of the National Public Pension House, fill in your date of birth and gender, then find out your retirement date.

Date on which pensions enter January 2024

Thus, the payment of the pension for the month of February 2024 through the Romanian Post is made during the period 1-15, at the residence of the pensioners, informs the Pension House.

For those who are not found at home, the pension and the pension slip can be picked up from the post offices, within two working days after the last payment day of the respective month.

As for pensioners who have chosen to pay their pension in a current account or on a card, they should know that the pension usually enters the card on the 12th, at the latest on the 13th.

At the end of 2023, Romania had 4.6 million pensioners.