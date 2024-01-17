The daughter of Garrido and Corbière, who calls herself “anti-Semitic”, in police custody for advocating terrorism

Updated 01/17/24 at 6:24 p.m.

The 22-year-old young woman published a video on October 14, a week after the Hamas attack on Israel, on social networks where she says she “takes responsibility” for her “anti-Semitism”

The birth rate in France is at half mast, we understand why when we see certain children. Raquel Garrido and Alexis Corbière must be pale in the face of their daughter’s uninhibited exit. The latter is placed in police custody for “apology of terrorism and public and direct provocation without effect to commit intentional attacks on life”, announces The Parisian Wednesday, .

“I’m anti-Semitic, I don’t give a damn. I assume…” expressed the 22-year-old young woman in a video broadcast on October 14, a week after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, specifies the daily, according to which the daughter of the rebellious couple was arrested Tuesday morning.

Ongoing investigation

“An investigation is underway, following reports sent to the national center for the fight against online hatred [PNLH] by associations fighting against discrimination. They relate to comments likely to have been made online by this young woman, whose criminal qualification is being assessed, following the attack of October 7, 2023,” confirms the Paris prosecutor’s office in 20 Minutes.

The Hamas attack left 1,140 people dead on Israeli territory and hundreds of hostages, of whom around 130 are still being held in Gaza. October 7 also marked the starting point of Israeli retaliation which resulted in daily bombings on the Gaza Strip which left 24,448 dead, according to the latest report from the Hamas Ministry of Health.

