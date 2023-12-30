the day Michael Schumacher led a spot for irresponsible drivers in Chile

#day #Michael #Schumacher #led #spot #irresponsible #drivers #Chile

exactly ten years ago Michael Schumacher The world was concerned after learning of his serious ski accident in the French resort of Meribel, in the French Alps. Just four months before, his name also went viral for a beautiful gesture with Chile: his participation in a campaign against irresponsible drivers.

Yes, the German multi-time champion decided to collaborate with the current government, headed by Sebastián Piñera, after learning that in our country his name was used colloquially to talk about people who did not respect the speed limits while driving.

And the figures, at that time, were alarming: more than 1,300 fatalities in the period 2003-2013 as a result of motorists who did not follow traffic regulations and their margins.

Thus, the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, through Conaset, launched the “Zero Tolerance for Excess Speed” campaign. which featured Schumacher himself.

How Schumacher’s “yes” was achieved

Pedro Pablo Errázuriz, holder of the aforementioned portfolio during those years, was the one who told how they managed to get a world-class figure to agree to participate.

“The idea arose because, when a person drives fast, they say ‘you think you’re Schumacher’, like a joke between friends. Then one day we in the Ministry thought that it would be incredible if Schumacher himself told Chileans ‘don’t be stupid, don’t drive too fast on the streets,’” he revealed to the German media DW a decade ago.

“I was in Germany at a conference with my German colleague when they called me from Chile to ask me to try to contact Schumacher. “I had a translator who found out about this and told me that he could try to locate the pilot, because that way he could take advantage of meeting him,” he explained.

Errázuriz added that “Schumacher was very impressed with the figures we showed him and participated for free, which was very good news for us.”

“He knows he is famous, but the fact that people believe that speeding in the city is something he would do affected him, and that increased his desire to appear in the campaign video. I think that when he says ‘don’t be stupid, respect your life’, it comes from his soul,” he said.

“We are very grateful to Michael because all of this has had an extraordinary media impact. The fact that he says that driving fast is stupid has had a huge impact in several Spanish-speaking countries,” he concluded.

The video of the spot that went viral around the world

It was on August 13 that the campaign was officially launched and quickly went around the world. Mainly, because of the harshness of Schumacher’s reprimand.

“I know you think you drive well, that driving fast is the right thing to do. You think you have good reflexes, that nothing will ever happen to you. Your friends tell you that you are a ‘Schumacher’ and that you think you are a good pilot,” he begins by saying ‘Schumi’.

“Respect speed limits. Respect your life and that of others. Please don’t be stupid.”he said bluntly before the cameras.

Schumacher closes the audiovisual piece -recorded in Geneva- by saying three words in Spanish: “Respect your life.”

To date, the video on Conaset’s official YouTube channel has almost 160 thousand views. Of course, it should be noted that the images reached different countries around the planet, where it was highlighted how the super pilot asked people not to disobey the established speed limits.

Incredibly, on December 28, 2013, just four months later, international reports reported on Michael’s serious accident. in the French Alps while skiing.

Schumacher hit his head with a rock and his life changed forever. From then on, little was known about him, due to the family’s decision to keep everything under wraps.

It was learned that he faced multiple operations, risking death, and that he overcame each of them. But, after abandoning his hospitalization, he never appeared publicly again.

Ralf Schumacher, brother, shed some light on the current status of the legend a few days ago: “Thank God we have been able to do something thanks to the possibilities of modern medicine, but still nothing is like before. I can say that his accident was a painful and painful experience for me as well,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, Chile, at least, will be eternally grateful to him for his beautiful and free gesture that, surely, helped save more than one life.