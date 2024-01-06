the day Nadal humiliated Casillas

#day #Nadal #humiliated #Casillas

Rafael Nadal made news in recent days by ringing his return to the fields, after almost a year absent due to a stubborn injury. The winner of 22 Grand Slams returned in the ATP de Brisbane (Australia) and has shown that its quality remains intact.

But the man from Manacor has not only left a mark with the racket in his hands. Immediately the memory of that appears December 20, 2007when he surprised everyone at a charity 7-a-side football match and mainly Iker Casillasat that moment he appears under the three sticks of Real Madrid.

The Palacio de los Deportes in Madrid hosted a solidarity sports event with the aim of raising funds for the fight against malaria in Africa. The event, organized by Nadal and Casillas, had the participation of more than 20 elite athletes from different disciplinessuch as football, tennis, cycling, motorsports and golf.

Rafa turned out to be a true football star

At that time, the team of the world champion goalkeeper in 2010 had as members Fernando Alonso, Fabio Cannavaro, Fernando Hierro, Alberto Contador, David Ferrer, Feliciano López, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Santi Cazorla, Sergio Ramos, Dani Sordo, Álvaro Bautista and Frédéric Kanouté.

Rafa Nadal’s team, on the other hand, was made up of his uncle Miguel Ángel Nadal, Carlos Moyá, Jorge Lorenzo, Raúl González, Carlos Sastre, Marcos Senna, Novak Djokovic, Sergio García, Carlos Sainz, Sete Gibernau and Samuel Eto’o .

In the preview, Casillas looked down to the ‘king of clay’. consulted for I would trust Nadal taking a penalty at the Champions League final, the goalkeeper responded with laughter “no, i wouldn’t let him”. And Rafa would end up take revenge.

The then No. 2 in the ATP ranking ended up humiliating the historic ‘merengue’ goalkeeper, who couldn’t believe how good he was with the ball at his feet. He scored six goals: right, left, volley… Un crack.

“Rafael Nadal he doesn’t know how not to compete. It doesn’t matter what you play. To football, to spinning tops… It’s extremely competitive. I believe that it cannot be made of flesh and blood,” he told Relevo de España. Rafa Guerreroformer referee and the person in charge of directing that solidarity duel.

“I have refereed 315 matches in the First Division and 174 international matches and I was very surprised football quality that Rafa had. She knows how to play. It’s not that she did well that day, no. It’s that he dominated the ball, he dominated time, physically he was a beast. “She accompanied him everything,” she added.

Whoever joined in the praise for the 14-time Roland Garros winner was Pedro de La Rosaformer Formula 1 driver. “I remember that in the locker room he was the one who told where each of us had to stand. He was very organized with everything… In one of the great goals he scored, Cannavaro, who was from Iker’s team, He made the gesture of cleaning her boot.“, said.

The final score of the exciting soccer match was 10-7 in favor of the tennis player’s team, in a demonstration of skill, skills and competitiveness that left spectators excited.

To frame it: Rafa’s great goal with Zidane’s roulette

The play of the match was carried out by the former world tennis number one and when the minute of play had not yet passed. He got an ovation of those attending the Arena Pavilion in Madrid.

The Real Madrid fanatic tennis player did a tunnel a rival and then beautifully executed Zidane’s roulette to get rid of another opponent and, before Iker’s bail defined left-handed for a real goal.

“Yes sir, quality with which the uncle has defined”, mentioned the commentators of that meeting. Iker’s nightmare in goal was just beginning.

Then, ‘La Fiera’ would take away an unstoppable left foot for Iker, who could only smile.

As the minutes passed, the Manacorí ‘show’ would continue. He blocked a pass at the red team’s exit and later scored a low right hand to the left post of a static Casillas. “How great, what a goal,” the reporter pointed out.

After cardboard, Nadal defined with a great left footed volley to a precise center from right to left. Iker only had to laugh and utter a harsh phrase of resignation: “He’s crazy”.

They were not only goals for “El Matador”, who also wasted his talent, leaving rivals along the way with cool moves.

Already in the second period, Nadal closed his masterful presentation – where he seemed to be on the Roland Garros court, at ease – with two new goals: tight left foot and powerful right foot, both almost without angle.

Rafa showed that more than just a tennis prodigy, he is talented in any sport he practices. He defends himself better with his feet than many professional footballers.

Nadal as a soccer player in Manacor

From a very young age Rafa wanted to be an athlete, although his first steps were not towards tennis, but rather socceremulating the steps of his uncle, the charismatic footballer of FC Barcelona and international with the Spanish team Miguel Angel Nadal.

However, the ‘Gladiator’ also seemed to have a good hand at tennis and his uncle Antonio (Toni Nadal), then coach of the Manacor Tennis Club, convinced his father that he could be great.

The racket that is 37 years old today was when I was little a football talent at CD Manacor. He never lost this technique and dedication and it was Iker Casillas who suffered it firsthand.

Toni MesquidaNadal’s soccer coach, told Sports world that “he played on the lower team, being younger than those I coached, because due to his physical and technical condition he already had the qualities to be able to play with people a little older than him.”

“It’s been a long time and it seems has not been wrong. He has chosen the sport that in the end has triumphed and will continue to triumph, and he deserves it, but when he played soccer he stood out a lot”he added.

Rafael Nadal: a total athlete.