The day Sérgio Conceição ‘forgot’ Gonçalo Paciência: «Where were you? I didn’t see you…» – FC Porto

Now linked to German side Bochum, Gonçalo Paciência was this Wednesday the guest of the week on the program “Futebol Total”, on Channel 11, in which he spoke about his career and also shared some curious episodes. One of them has a caricatured quality and concerns the striker’s time with the FC Porto main team, at the time under the orders of Sérgio Conceição. It all happened in 2017/18, when against Portimonense the coach preferred to use Majeed Waris instead of the Portuguese striker, then 24 years old, just days before a classic with Sporting. “I remember, because there’s a funny story. The week before we played with Portimonense, I think it was the third game I was at FC Porto. Tiquinho got injured and there was no striker left on the bench. And Sérgio [Conceição] he looks at the bench and puts Waris on, who at the time had arrived in January. And I: ‘Fuck! So tell me that I’m training well and put Waris on…’. Suddenly I look… The game passes, I have bad heartburn, getting to the circle was already complicated. As soon as the game ends, I go to the locker room and from the locker room to the bus. On the bus, Mister Vítor Bruno comes and says ‘come over and talk to Sérgio, he wants to talk to you’. And I said ‘I don’t want to and all that’ and he said ‘Come on…’. Sérgio gives me a hug and asks: ‘Where were you? I did not see you’. I replied: ‘On the bench, next door’. And he: ‘You’re training well, sorry, I wanted to put you on. I did not see you. Next week you play in the game’. And it’s true that I played against Sporting, it went well and it was one of the most important games. I think we won and it went up to 6 points”, recalled the striker, who in that match provided an assist for Yacine Brahimi’s goal in a 2-1 Porto victory. By Record

