The Dayan family, one of the richest in Israel, transforms the iconic former BCR Palace in the center of the Capital into a 5-star hotel

#Dayan #family #richest #Israel #transforms #iconic #BCR #Palace #center #Capital #5star #hotel

The Dayan family, among the richest families in Israel, is preparing the consolidation and restoration of the historical monument Oscar Maugsch Palace, in the center of the Capital, bought in 2019 from the Romanian Commercial Bank, and its transformation into a 5-star hotel, following a investments estimated at 20 million euros, reveal documents analyzed by Profit.ro.

The former BCR PalacePhoto: DreamsTime

The Dayan family bought the historic building in University Square for a total price of almost 28 million euros, the transaction amount exceeding by almost 40% the evaluation value, which was 20 million euros, according to Profit.ro sources.

Now, the real estate developer is prepared to invest another 20 million euros in the consolidation, restoration and re-compartmentalization of the palace with the aim of transforming it into a 5-star hotel.

The hotel will have a total number of approximately 157 rooms, arranged on three floors and an attic. On the ground floor, the inner courtyard between Buildings A and B will be covered with a glass skylight, being transformed into the hotel’s access lobby.

The ground floor will also include spaces for restaurants, an event hall, meeting rooms, and in the basement there will be a SPA area, according to the documents submitted by the investor to the authorities.

The building is registered in the List of Historical Monuments with the name Banca Comercială Română, the former Palace of the “Generala” Insurance Company, dating from 1906. The building is a Class A historical monument. (photo source Dreamstime)

Also Read:  BM/IMF: preparations for annual meetings at the interview center in Rabat

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News