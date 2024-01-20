The days of self-service checkouts are numbered. Soon we will be able to pay with our eyes

#days #selfservice #checkouts #numbered #pay #eyes

Is paying with your eyes the next revolution awaiting us in commerce? A Polish company is already testing such a solution.

— Solutions go towards paying without taking out your phone at the checkout. For example, by recognizing the customer’s face. We are doing such a pilot project in cooperation with PayEye. Payment is then made by eye scanning – says Marcin Zimnicki, director of retail technology bub at Exorigo Upos.

— For now, we are at the market recognition stage. We want to see how people react to it. Because we are starting with many concepts, but we are not always convinced whether it is the right time. And that’s what we want to check. It sometimes happens that the technology is ready, but society, for various reasons, is not yet ready for it. In this case, I am sure that we will soon start the pilot in stores – notes Zimnicki.

What is the purpose of all this? – Paying time is reduced from 20 seconds under normal conditions to just two. This fight in the area of ​​automation and digitalization is very often about time – in this case, spent on paying. This is extremely important for the end customer. In this way, companies can also optimize costs, which is necessary in the retail industry to allow retail chains to freely apply price reductions. – explains the manager.

But won’t this solution turn out to be too revolutionary? — I remember a decade ago when we introduced the first e-commerce solutions. Not everyone was convinced of this. Today, e-commerce accounts for approximately 10 percent throughout Europe. sales. And some companies have shares at the level of half or more of the turnover – argues the representative of Exorigo Upos.

Will the delivery arrive by drone?



Marcin Zimnicki believes that the Polish market – by European standards – is extremely receptive to innovations.

— The share of e-commerce in total trade is among the highest in Europe. In many countries, the growth of the sector stopped after the Covid times, but not here. Our logistics infrastructure helps. For example, the concept of picking up orders at various machines in other countries is not as popular as in our country. And this strongly drives sales. We all benefit from this and appreciate the fact that we don’t have to wait for the courier, he says.

However, parcel machines may be a bit like self-service checkouts. This is an innovation that can quickly be replaced by another new product. We ask Zimnicki if there is anything that can replace the solutions offered, for example, by InPost.

— Drone deliveries, for example? There is definitely an expectation that the parcels will reach us by themselves. It is difficult for me to say whether and when this is realistic in Polish conditions. The fact that a few years ago self-service checkouts seemed unimaginable. So I cannot say that drone deliveries will not become more widely available in our country in some time. It will come as no surprise to say that younger consumers are not afraid of innovation. For example, young generations have a positive approach to virtual fitting rooms or are able to receive a personalized offer in exchange for sharing their data, he says.

Shall we visit the store on the sofa at home?



Theoretically, the retail industry can also be changed by the so-called augmented reality. Marcin Zimnicki puts a “big question mark” here, but admits that there are very interesting ideas on the market.

— The technology will allow you to sit at home, put on VR glasses and walk around a virtual store. In this way, you will be able to “touch” apples or tomatoes, check the expiration date, maybe even talk to a virtual seller… However, this is still a vision today and I have not heard from our clients about such projects at an advanced stage – he says.

However, there is a risk that older customers will become increasingly confused as technologies in stores change at such a pace. — All you have to do is walk into any large store to see these older consumers lining up at the checkout counters with cashiers. Older people are more afraid of using new products. It is definitely our task to constantly work and improve the functions of this type of solutions. On the other hand, it is also visible that after the implementation of self-service checkouts, the traffic for small purchases is increasing. Customers quickly enter the store, buy bananas or water – and quickly leave. Older people are slowly but consistently adopting, for example, online shopping – in this group, COVID-19 was also a decisive catalyst for change – argues Marcin Zimnicki.

However, there will probably be no turning back from the march towards sales automation in stores. — Trading companies certainly want this. The vast majority of industry representatives indicate that they want to move in this direction to make shopping quick, smooth and in the form preferred by consumers. Self-service checkouts and autonomous stores are good examples, but this is, of course, just the tip of the iceberg, says the manager in an interview with Business Insider.

And what innovations does today’s consumer expect? — So that his experience in each of these channels is the same. We call it omnicommerce. The idea is to carry out sales transactions in the same way in various channels, replies Zimnicki.

— For example, if a customer has a loyalty card, they want to use it in each channel in the same way. Both at the checkout in the store, on the website and via the application. All promotions and incentives should work the same way. In omnichannel, which has been the direction of retail development in recent years, we identified sales channels together with our clients and provided technologies to support them. The key was to ensure the availability of the offer. Today, this is not enough – hence the turn towards omnicommerce. We consider this to be the heart of our business for this year and beyond: we try to help retail meet the growing expectations of customers in terms of consistency of experience between sales channels. We also connect these worlds, e.g. in returns or in handling order collections. To make it easy to pick up or return a product purchased online in a store – or vice versa – explains Marcin Zimnicki.

Exorigo Upos has been operating in the retail industry for three decades, serving the Polish market, but also several foreign markets (e.g. Ukrainian, Romanian, Czech and Slovak). — Over these 30 years, the sector has changed radically. Just two decades ago, billing systems ran on DOS. And today we have self-service checkouts, access to unlimited data, payments by eye… For me, it’s almost like a transition from a kerosene lamp to electricity – smiles the manager.

Author: Mateusz Madejski, journalist of Business Insider Polska