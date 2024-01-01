The DC Extended Universe is Officially Dead: The series ranked, with a mediocre average reception rating

Many billions were spent by, among others, Warner Bros. invested in the DC Extended Universe. With the exception of perhaps a few films, not a single film really managed to convince. The numbers say it all.

Using the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an example, the series started in 2013 with Man of Steel and recently Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom concluded the series like a fizzle. In between there was mainly chaos in the world of Superman, the Suicide Squad and Shazam.

Reception: a lot of “rotten”
The DC Extended Universe will be completed with 15 theatrical films, a director’s cut and a TV series. Below is a quick look at the Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The 17 productions score on average 62 percent.

17. Suicide Squad – 26 percent
16. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 29 percent
15. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – 36 percent
14. Black Adam – 38 percent
13. Justice League – 39 percent
12. Shazam! Fury of the Gods – 49 percent
11. Man of Steel – 56 percent
10. Wonder Woman 1984 – 58 percent
9. The Flash – 63 percent
8. Aquaman – 66 percent
7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 72 percent
6. Blue Beetle – 78 percent
5. Birds of Prey – 78 percent
4. The Suicide Squad – 90 percent
3. Shazam! – 90 percent
2. Wonder Woman – 93 percent
1. Peacemaker – 94 percent

Where did it go wrong?
There are many reasons why things went wrong with the film series. The biggest mistake is probably that Warner Bros. and “showrunner” Zack Snyder wanted to rush into launching a franchise with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In addition, Warner Bros. regularly pushed through his wishes, causing many things to go wrong behind the scenes. For example, Henry Cavill and especially Ben Affleck did not seem happy with their roles. The costs also increased sharply due to the problems. The total production budget of the 15 theatrical films was $2.7 billion and $6.9 billion was raised.

Future
This year, the largely new DC Universe begins with the title Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The animated series Creature Commandos gives the first glimpse, but “showrunners” James Gunn and Peter Safran see the film Superman: Legacy, to be released in the summer of 2025, as the first big fireworks display.

