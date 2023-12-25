The DC Extended Universe Is Really Dead Now: Are These the 5 Best Scenes in the Series?

#Extended #Universe #Dead #Scenes #Series

Not Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally in theaters, the DCEU that started in 2013 with Man of Steel has come to an end. Now we look back at five of the most memorable scenes from this cinematic universe.

The DCEU consists of the following films: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justiceof Suicide Squadmovies, the Wonder Womanmovies, the Aquamanmovies, the Shazam!-films, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, Blue Beetle, The Flash and the two versions of Justice League.

No Man’s Land

If you are talking about the first one Wonder Woman, then the ‘No Man’s Land’ scene is covered anyway. What’s brilliant about this scene is that it’s not just representative of Diana standing up for what she believes in, or just a demonstration of her strength, but it’s actually a combination of all those elements.

While many other action scenes in superhero films are mainly about pure physical strength and spectacle, something the Wonder Womanfilm also had enough of it, Patty Jenkins decided to focus on what makes Diana Prince heroic with the No Man’s Land scene.

Warehouse

If you’re talking about an action scene that focuses purely on a character’s physical strength, it doesn’t get any better in the DCEU than the fight scene in the department store of Batman v Superman. Whatever you think of the film, there’s no denying that it’s packed with sublime and memorable action scenes.

The highlight had to be the above scene in which Batman rescues Superman’s hostage mother. Batman’s fighting style in his previous films was often criticized for coming across as rather wooden, but the ‘Warehouse’ scene perfectly demonstrates how an embittered Batman with decades of experience operates.

Starro’s defeat

James Gunn, current DC Studios boss, first became involved with DC with his film The Suicide Squad. Where the first Suicide Squad completely missed the guise of the characters, Gunn took the time to give each character the necessary layers so that as a viewer you care about them.

On paper you might ridicule the above scene, but Gunn managed to create an emotional ending accompanied by fantastic music by composer John Murphy.

At the Speed of Force

Zack Snyder’s four-hour version of Justice League contained many memorable moments, but the best addition was the scene in which Barry Allen/The Flash uses the height of his powers to turn back time.

Not only do we see the best representation of The Flash’s powers, but this is the defining moment for Barry. He must confront his insecurities and endure the pain of his injury to save the planet from total destruction.

First Flight

Struggling to discover and embrace his true personality and power, the Last Son of Krypton decides to test his ability to fly. Although he manages to float a few centimeters above the ground, he does not immediately succeed in flying.

But what matters is that he doesn’t give up and keeps trying. Ultimately, of course, Kal-El succeeds, he comes to terms with his true self and is truly at peace with it for the first time. Hans Zimmer’s brilliant music is the icing on the cake.