The deal is a fact: Filip Krastev will play in the Eredivisie – Football world – Legionnaires

Filip Krastev signed with his new team Tsvole. The international went through the mandatory medical this afternoon and then signed his loan contract until the end of the season. Later today, Krastev watched his new team’s match against Vitesse in the 19th round of the Eredivisie, along with his agent Nikolay Zheinov and Phil Robinson of Manchester City Group, who hold the player’s rights. The representative of the English arrived in the city to demand full information about the way in which Krastev would be used by the Dutch.

At the moment, Zwolle occupies the tenth position in the championship of the Netherlands with an asset of 20 points. It is curious that the team’s last three matches ended in the same way – 2:2. The matches were against Ajax, Heerenveen and AZ Alkmaar.

As is known, Krastev started the season at Los Angeles FC in the MLS and reached the final of the championship, where the team from California lost to the Columbus Crew. The Americans had a clause for the purchase of Philip from the Belgian Lommel, who holds his rights documented, but the transfer did not happen and the two clubs decided to terminate the lease early, which was originally planned until June.

Before that, Philip was part of Levski for a year and a half. Krastev already has another period in the Eredivisie – for Cambouur at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, and before that he was part of the French Troyes. Filip is a youth player of Slavia, and in the summer of 2020 he was bought by Manchester City Group through their Belgian club Lommel.