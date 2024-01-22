The death of 2 US Navy SEALs after an Iranian ship operation in the Somali Sea

Two members of the elite United States (US) Navy SEALs were declared dead after previously being reported missing in the sea off Somalia. These two Navy SEAL members carried out an operation to confiscate Iranian weapons intended for the Houthi group in Yemen.

Reported by AFP, Monday (22/1/2024) US Central Command or CENTCOM previously said that the two SEAL personnel disappeared while involved in an operation on January 11. The elite special operations personnel are said to have boarded an Iranian ship off the coast of Somalia and seized Iranian-made missile components.

Search efforts carried out for 10 days failed to find the two. CENTCOM said the status of both of them has now been changed from missing to dead.

“We regret to announce that after an exhaustive 10-day search, our two missing US Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased,” CENTCOM said in a statement, as reported by AFP.

Apart from that, it was stated that by changing this status, the search and rescue operation was declared complete. CENTCOM said that it is currently carrying out recovery operations.

“Search and rescue operations for two Navy SEALs who were reported missing while boarding a prohibited vessel carrying advanced Iranian conventional weapons… have been completed and we are now conducting recovery operations,” the statement added.

