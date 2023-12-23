The death toll rises to 2 after an attack on a barbershop in Fuentes de Morelia

#death #toll #rises #attack #barbershop #Fuentes #Morelia

Julio César Aguirre/Quadratín

MORELIA, Mich., December 22, 2023.- An armed attack on a barbershop in the Fuentes de Morelia neighborhood left two people dead and one injured.

The incident occurred minutes after 9 p.m., in front of Jefferson School, where two armed individuals fired their weapons at the people who were in the barbershop.

At the site, the uniformed officers located one person and another injured person, who died while receiving first aid. Meanwhile, it was reported that a woman who was also at the site was injured and was helped by witnesses and taken to a hospital.

The Specialized Crime Scene Unit is at the scene carrying out the procedures to remove the bodies and transfer them to the Forensic Medical Service.