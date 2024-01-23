The decision of young people can shake Western societies

#decision #young #people #shake #Western #societies

The birth rate in Western societies is falling at an unprecedented rate, especially in the millennial generation, many people decide not to have children consciously.

According to a survey presented by atv.hu, only 19 percent of today’s 26- to 35-year-olds are sure that they want to become parents one day. This means that four out of five young millennials – that is, those born around the turn of the millennium – want to remain childless.

The study carried out by the University of Southampton also reveals that among those a decade older, the proportion of those who consciously conceived or want to conceive a child was almost double, 36 percent.

Environmental concerns and ever-increasing costs are behind the millennials’ decision.