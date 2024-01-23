The decision of young people can shake Western societies

The birth rate in Western societies is falling at an unprecedented rate, especially in the millennial generation, many people decide not to have children consciously.

According to a survey presented by atv.hu, only 19 percent of today’s 26- to 35-year-olds are sure that they want to become parents one day. This means that four out of five young millennials – that is, those born around the turn of the millennium – want to remain childless.

The study carried out by the University of Southampton also reveals that among those a decade older, the proportion of those who consciously conceived or want to conceive a child was almost double, 36 percent.

Environmental concerns and ever-increasing costs are behind the millennials’ decision.

