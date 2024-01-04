‘The decision that saved lives’: How was the evacuation from the plane engulfed in flames in Japan?

#decision #saved #lives #evacuation #plane #engulfed #flames #Japan

Japan Airlines Flight 516 turned into a ball of fire after colliding with a Coast Guard plane during landing. Five of the six people on board a smaller plane that was supposed to deliver aid to victims of a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day have died.

Based on crew accounts, officials at Japan’s second-largest airline said on Wednesday that the Japan Airlines crew followed emergency procedures “by the book,” starting with the first rule of managing panic, reports.

As soon as the huge Airbus A350 came to a stop, cabin attendants urged passengers to remain calm as large areas of the plane were already engulfed in bright orange flames and smoke quickly filled the cabin.

What happened on the plane at that time?

