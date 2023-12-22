The Deep Fake phenomenon is gaining momentum. How Romanians are tricked – News by sources

#Deep #Fake #phenomenon #gaining #momentum #Romanians #tricked #News #sources

The Deep Fake phenomenon is gaining momentum. How the Romanians are fooled

The man from Iesian transferred, under the mirage of enrichment, a certain amount of money to alleged shares of a well-known electricity production company, with the hope that he will receive monthly dividends, according to adevarul.ro.

A 70-year-old resident of Iesa realized at the last moment that he had been tricked on the Internet. He transferred 1,250 lei on supposed shares of a well-known electricity production company, going to receive monthly dividends ten times higher.

He realized at the last moment and called the bank, managing to block the payment, but also the loss of over 3,000 lei, all the savings in the account. The man was an agricultural engineer and although he considers himself an informed man, he admits that he was duped and wants other possible victims not to fall into the trap of illusory gains. The Iesian was deceived by a post on a social network that listed tips for substantial earnings with relatively small investments.

“I actually watched the page from the beginning and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says, in that image, that Romania has some very well-rated companies on the international stock market. And that, although he is aware that the European Union will not accept their proposal, he advises us to invest in these companies”, explains the resident Ionel Strâmbu, retired.

What the authorities say about the Deep fake phenomenon

Authorities say they are deep fake videos, in which real characters appear to be encouraging certain investments.

“The use of Artificial Intelligence has begun, with different videos being made in this way, through which several Romanian officials are impersonated. These videos are quite well made, only that they have certain syncopes: although the speech is as coherent as possible, if we follow the movement of the lips we will see that we do not have a correspondence between what is said through words and the image played”, explains Insp. pp. Florin Ionuț Zaborilă, officer at the Computer Crime Investigation Department.

In Iasi alone, there are at least 50 complaints of such deceived people. The phenomenon has a national reward, say the police.