The defeat against Atlético, a wound that remains open in Real Madrid

#defeat #Atlético #wound #remains #open #Real #Madrid

Real Madrid is not motivated by revenge and yes to achieve victories with which to achieve titles, the true objective of the Madrid entity. What happens is that sometimes the calendar is capricious and puts in the way the possibility of closing old wounds, of healing past or recent affronts, and in this case, the Arabian Super Cup first and the Copa del Rey later offers those of Ancelotti that of giving as accomplished the revenge against Atlético de Madrid of what happened in the match played at the Cívitas Metropolitano in the first round of the league championship. And it won’t stop there, because on Sunday, February 4, Madrid will host Atleti in a LaLiga EA Sports match.

The visit of Real Madrid to the red and white fiefdom has been the only defeat suffered by the Madridistas so far this season. Missteps that at the time caused an earthquake due to the way in which the affront came. Two goals shortly after starting and another just after starting the second half, they left Ancelotti and his team touched. Since that moment, the white team has come out on top, reaching the lead in LaLiga, achieving full victories in the Champions League and reaching the round of 16 of the Cup.

Since that day they have been 19 games without defeatssigning 16 wins and three draws, but above all, leaving a feeling of team and strength beyond any doubt. Nothing to do with that timid team with doubts and little response capacity, especially after Kroos’ goal and with a disappointing start to the second half.

RMTV charges against Alberola Rojas, “the only referee with whom Madrid has lost this season”

The match, furthermore, once again showed the astronomical distance between Atlético and Real Madrid at the office level, especially. The work of Alberola Rojas Nobody liked it, but especially the madridistas, who argued it all in a video broadcast on their television channel. The hints did not end when the match ended and the Madrid video followed Atlético’s social media message about Correa’s injury, supported by the photo of Bellingham’s entrance. The one who did like the referee’s performance was the Technical Committee of Referees, something that he has certified with his presence in the first match in Riyadh.

More distance than ever

The two clubs are further apart than ever. It is curious that it is the presidents, Cerezo and Pérez, who maintain cordiality, but the truth is that the relationship is at a minimum and the rivalry is taken to the extreme, as demonstrated in the recent children’s tournament held in Maspalomas.

There is desire in Real Madrid for the defeat suffered, the only one of the season, and for what it meant in terms of questioning many things that happened on the pitch. The worst stoppage of all was Modric, who was substituted at half-time, a decision that was accompanied by some subsequent substitution. The Croatian has come back and is back to being his usual self. In Valdebebas, they know that a defeat in the Super Cup semi-final could mean a return to doubts, something that right now would mean cutting off the happiness in which Real Madrid fans live immersed. And the Cup draw, with this round of 16 matchup, only increases the tension in a week in January that can be key on an emotional level. For both teams.