The Department of Disease Control reveals that the mRNA COVID vaccine can still be administered as usual | Hfocus.org

Department of Disease Control emphasizes! People can still get the COVID mRNA vaccine. There is a subcommittee. Follow up and evaluate results, while WHO recommends as before, intensive preventive injections once a year in high-risk groups. The owner of the Cabinet revealed If your immunity is very low, you may get the injection 2 times a year. Please consult your doctor. As for the general public, this is not required. It is voluntary. There are no costs at this time.

According to the Department of Disease Control Issued a warning and advice to the public in the case of “3 epidemics for sure in 2024” and 12 other diseases that must be monitored. The diseases that are sure to spread this year are COVID, influenza, and dengue fever. What will be the plan for prevention? and the case of COVID19 Many people still question the need for vaccination to prevent that. Do we still have to inject in the general public or not? And is there a risk of this disease becoming more severe?

On January 10 Dr. Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn Director General of the Department of Disease Control Mentioning the said case: From warnings about epidemics in 2024, including COVID-19, influenza, and dengue fever, Everything was communicated to be careful. and protect yourself like dengue fever The carrier is Aedes mosquitoes. Must prevent mosquito bites. Eliminate Aedes larvae Importantly, when having a fever Take only paracetamol. If taking other types of medicine like the N.S.A.D. It can be life-threatening. As for COVID-19 and influenza It is a contagious respiratory disease and it is still recommended to wear a mask. Just not as intense as when the COVID outbreak was new. For example, if we go to a crowded place with many people, we ask that we wear a mask. Especially people who are sick, have a cough and a runny nose are asked to wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus to others. Washing your hands is also important.

“As for the necessity of vaccination to prevent COVID, We still have vaccines ready. But according to the World Health Organization It is recommended to get the injection 1 time per year, 1 injection, especially in the 608 risk group, including the elderly. Chronic disease patients As for the general public, it is voluntary. Right now we focus on injections as booster needles. Which is included in the free benefits,” said Dr. Thongchai.

When asked about the case of criticism of the side effects of the mRNA COVID vaccine, it may be that it affects normal immunity. Does the Department of Disease Control have any recommendations? Dr. Weerawat Manosutthi, qualified medical doctor, Department of Disease Control He said vaccines are still necessary. The vulnerable group is injected once a year. If your immune system is very low, it may take 2 times a year, such as taking immune-suppressing medicine, to consult your doctor. The mRNA vaccine can still be injected. We monitor side effects of all vaccines, including mRNA, for complications. Are there any abnormal results that require close notification and follow-up? The committee includes experts from the Department of Disease Control. Including hospitals that are major medical schools such as Chulalongkorn Siriraj and have many branches to help evaluate various complications. So you can be confident that there are experts in every field to help take care of this.

Dr. Thongchai added that We have a subcommittee on immunization. that follows up on vaccinations and meets at least once a month, which evaluates various types of vaccinations It’s not just the COVID vaccine. But it also includes other vaccines, so every time the results come out, they won’t only come from the Department of Disease Control. but from various relevant experts. Both the National Vaccine Institute medical school, etc. However, at this time there is nothing to worry about.

