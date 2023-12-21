The derailed state. Education and Health are the backbone of the modern state,…

#derailed #state #Education #Health #backbone #modern #state..

We are happy that the GDP is increasing, that there are prospects for a better life in the years to come. But what remains of 2023 is this bitter observation that the bad news has trampled the good.

Between 1897 and 1910, 2,300 schools were built in Romania, 2,000 of them were built during Spiru Haret’s mandate as Minister of Education.

We do not have up-to-date data, because the Ministry of Education does not make them available, most likely because it does not know them. As of two years ago, the successive governments at the Victoria Palace built only 40 new educational units (nurseries, kindergartens, general schools, high schools). Spiru Haret understood that only through education can he raise the country, in the conditions in which the majority of the population did not know how to read and write. But a few months ago, a child died because his mother did not understand the recommendations accompanying a medicine, which clearly stated that that medicine is prohibited for children under 13 years of age. He did not understand them because he could not read. Here, there are still people in Romania who do not know how to write or read.

At the national assessment there were grades of 2 and 3. Many. If in the Romanian language you get a grade 2 in the national assessment, there can be no other explanation than that you cannot read a text after eight years of school. Where were the teachers? 25% of the 14-year-olds did not pass the national assessment, that is, they were not able to get grade 5 on very simple requirements.

Education and Health are the backbone of the modern state. Branches then appear from this trunk – automotive industry, IT, trade, agriculture, engineering.

But the Romanian state did not build any hospital from scratch after the Revolution. The only hospital from scratch is, since 1990, built by a foundation, the “Give Life” foundation. Tens of companies and tens of thousands of people who paid an extra 4 euros monthly to their phone subscription contributed to support this initiative. It is the best proof that people are fundamentally good. But also proof that the philosophy on which our state is built is bad. Because it is not acceptable for doctors to ask for bribes in hospitals, for a woman to die in the hospital while the doctor on duty is sleeping, for the chief of police in any municipality to let them for drunk drivers to move on.

The devastating explosion in Crevedia: 6 dead, over 50 injured. Guilty? House arrest

On August 26, in Crevedia, an illegal LPG station, which was nothing more than a parking lot where LPG was managed without any approval, exploded, 6 people lost their lives and others over 50 being injured. The production of the disaster was generated by a set of factors characteristic of Romania: political competition and the indifference of the authorities. Four months after the tragedy, the owners of the station are under house arrest. The rest are crying for the dead. Flagas, the company that owned the illegal LPG storage in Crevedia, is just one of the companies active in the LPG field owned by the Doldurea family. Of the six family companies, four are registered in Caracal, where the PSD mayor is Ion Doldurea, the father of the brothers Ionu and Cristian Doldurea.

What allowed the disaster at Crevedia was the fact that since October 2020, the work point had been closed. However, no one has explained how it is possible that in Romania, in front of everyone, a company worth almost 600 million lei, four times more than in 2020, can charge And to unload LPG with tankers without any notice, in a complete omerta shaken only by the devastating explosion on August 26. From the mothballs emerged institutions hidden from the public eye, also led politically, which should have watched over the safety of assets such as LPG tanks. The reason why they came out on the ramp was to say that it’s not their fault.

Health, a system that kills

When a young woman was giving birth on the sidewalk in front of the hospital in Urziceni because the doctors and nurses took her out of the hospital, although the hospital has a gynecology department and including neonatology beds, I thought that the rot in the system health and showed the maximum point of dehumanization. The case from BotoÅŸani followed, where a young woman, mother of two children and pregnant with the third, died after 7 hours in which she did not receive any medical care.

Although she had requested help from both the doctor on duty and the doctor who was monitoring her pregnancy, the 25-year-old woman died in the “Mavromati” county emergency hospital in BotoÅŸani. However, she did not receive any medical care in a hospital with 110 gynecology beds and ten gynecologists, who receive monthly net salaries of 10,000-18,000 lei. A hospital where one of the heads of the gynecology department, with a monthly net salary of 16,000 lei, offers consultations in her private office from 2 p.m. After the tragedy, Angel CÄƒlin, the manager of the hospital in BotoÅŸani, a former locksmith mechanic, without any experience in the health field, was dismissed from his position by the BotoÅŸani County Council, the same council that appointed him followed by no moon in this position. In December, four months after the tragedy, the hospital management fired Mariana Pitrop, the gynecologist who was on call and who did not provide any medical care to the young woman. The doctor is under criminal investigation for manslaughter, the investigation being carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office next to the Suceava Court of Appeal.

Pay from state hospitals or when the envelope is replaced by suitcases

By the end of the year, 2023 seems to bring a record of searches and investigations in which doctors who take money from patients appear in the foreground. A well-known phenomenon, which everyone was talking about, but which perpetuated in silence, was shaken by several investigations by the DNA, some following reports even from colleagues or directors of those involved in in the spider phenomenon.

Cristian Plutăƒ, the deputy general director of the Administration of Bucharest Hospitals, was arrested in September for 30 days, while the manager of the Colentina hospital, George Mirel Cristescu, was placed under house arrest for bribery . In December, the DNA announced that Plutăƒ was sent to court for bribery. He would have received a bribe from George Mirel Cristescu, the manager of the Colentina Hospital, to appoint him to the post. But the case was followed by a series of investigations at other large hospitals in Bucharest and in the country, with the same results and with an even more frightening phenomenon: the residents, young doctors, at the beginning of their careers, have already used to the most sinister “job” of their bosses: the envelope received from the patients.

Victims on the construction site, contractor without reaction

Four people who were working on the Moldavian highway – A7, the largest ongoing infrastructure project in Romania, and lost their lives in September 2023 in an explosion caused by breaking a gas pipe. Five other workers were injured. The tragedy took place in the town of Căglimănești in Vrancea county, on the Focţani-Bacău section of the highway, where the association of companies Spedition UMB – Tehnostrade – Sa&Pe Construct, owned by businessman Dorinel Umbrăƒrescu, works. The entrepreneur has never made any statements on this matter, the tragedy being the subject of a criminal case for manslaughter, culpable bodily harm, destruction, but also for failure to take legal safety and health measures at work or failure to comply with legal security measures And health at work.

Schools become death traps

The shabby building that served as a boarding school for the students of the Tamaţi Aron High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc became a grave for a 17-year-old boy. Three other colleagues of his were pulled out from under the rubble, and one of them is in critical condition in the hospital. Meanwhile, the authorities pass the blame from one to another and shrug when asked about new schools and funds invested in renovations. “Whoever is guilty will be held accountable,” said the Minister of Education Ligia Deca, who visited Odorheiu Secuiesc. How many times have we heard the same line from those in power, they have the power to change things and they don’t?

