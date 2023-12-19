The desire to stay at home and the role of technology in Spanish healthcare

#desire #stay #home #role #technology #Spanish #healthcare

It is the wish of the majority of the Spanish population to stay at home and enjoy their old age. This is supported by a recent Spanish study called ‘Everyone wants to grow old at home: as long as possible and with the help of technology?’ which shows that as many as 85% of Spaniards would like to stay at home and not have to go to the hospital. To achieve this, the use of new technologies is essential, so that medical checks can take place remotely.

For many people, the idea is to go to the Hopital having to go is not a pleasant prospect. It can be a feeling of discomfort and anxiety cause, especially for elderly and people in poorer health. In addition, a hospitalization also entail financial and practical problems, such as arranging transportation and missing work or other obligations. Therefore, it is understandable that the majority of the Spanish population prefers to stay at home and receive the necessary care there.

With the emergence of new technologies it has become possible to carry out medical checks remotely. This offers a solution for people who want to stay at home, but still need regular medical care. For example, think of it monitoring vital functionssuch as blood pressure and heart rate, or it administering medication remotely. These technological developments make it possible to monitor a person’s health without having to go to the hospital.

In addition to avoiding a hospitalizationthere are more advantages associated with the use of technology in healthcare. For example, it can help to: health care costs because fewer physical appointments are required and the time of healthcare providers can be used more efficiently. In addition, it can also be the improve quality of life, because people can continue to live independently for longer and are not dependent on others for their care. It can also be done for family members and informal caregivers It is reassuring to know that their loved one is being monitored remotely and that action can be taken quickly if necessary.

Keeping one good health is important for everyone, but it is often even more important for the elderly and people with a chronic illness or disability. They are more vulnerable and often have more medical care needed than others. It is therefore very important that they receive the right care and support to stay at home for as long as possible.

Challenges taking care of dependent person

When a family member becomes dependent on care, this often brings… many challenges with him. For example, it can be difficult to combine caring duties with work and other obligations. This can lead to stress and overload among informal caregivers. It can also be difficult to provide the right care, especially if there are complex medical problems. In addition, it can also be emotionally difficult to see how a loved one deteriorates in health and independence.

To make sure that the elderly and people with a chronic illness or disability To stay at home for as long as possible, it is important to regularly monitor their health status. This can help to identify and anticipate any problems at an early stage. This way, timely action can be taken hospitalization may be prevented. In addition, it can also help to better divide and plan care tasks, which means: informal caregivers be taxed less.

The role of technology

Technology can play an important role in it monitoring the health of the elderly and people with a chronic illness or disability. Consider, for example, sensors that register movements and activities, making it possible to see whether someone moves enough and remains active. Also possible smart medicine dispensers can be used to indicate when it is time to take medication and also administer it automatically. This can help ensure that medications are taken at the correct times and that no doses are missed.

Home is the ideal place for the elderly

For many elderly people and people with disabilities home is the ideal place to live. It is familiar, comfortable and offers a feeling of security. Therefore, it is understandable that they want to stay at home as long as possible and not go to a hospital care or nursing home want to move. This can be made possible with the help of technology.

Preserving independence and autonomy is of great importance for many elderly people and people with disabilities. They want to be in control of their own lives and not be dependent on others for them daily activities. By using technology, they can continue to live independently for longer and receive the necessary care without this being at the expense of their autonomy.

There are different technological solutions available that make it possible to receive home care. For example, there are zorgrobots who can help with daily activities, such as indicating medication, carrying out small household tasks and providing companionship. Also there are smart sensors and alarm systems that notify you when something is wrong or when help is needed. This technologies can ensure that the elderly and people with disabilities can continue to live safely and comfortably at home for longer.

For family members and informal caregivers it can sometimes be difficult to leave their loved one home alone. They often worry about them safety and well-being. By using technologies that monitor their loved one’s health and activities, they can feel more confident and reassured. This way they can also do better live your own life, knowing that their loved one is in good hands.