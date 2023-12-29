the details of the cases of alleged labor abuse that have him in the eye of the hurricane

#details #cases #alleged #labor #abuse #eye #hurricane

An unconventional complaint sparked a controversy that does not stop: a group of workers assigned to Seatech International (producer of Van Camp’s) assured that they were wearing diapers at their jobs to avoid going to the bathroom and avoid supposed discounts on their payments for the time of absence.

That scene would be worthy of Hollywood and, of course, it had the impact to open a discussion that continues to develop, since there is an ongoing investigation and conflicting versions.

The noise began with statements made by Gloria Inés Ramírez, Minister of Labor, who stated that “it has been found that the conditions in which these women carry out their work are not the best. For example, they don’t have time to go to the bathroom.”

Reactions poured in on social networks and both the media and ordinary people asked the official for concrete evidence to support what she had said.

Then, from that office they shared a statement in which they spoke of 26 findings during a single visit carried out on October 19. However, it says right there that the alleged irregularities were not detected directly by the observers; “The team of inspectors left a note in the aforementioned minutes about a complaint from the workers.”

“The workers expressed their disagreement regarding alleged illegal discounts when using bathrooms. Likewise, when their period arrives, as they say, they must use disposable cloths so as not to generate payroll deductions due to absence from work,” the statement added.

Already with the reputational mess on its back, the company publicly responded to the accusations stating that “you cannot attack and stigmatize a company in this way.”

From the organization, located in Cartagena and which mainly employs mothers who are heads of families, they added that “this goes against more than 35 years of work and generation worthy of employment.”

In addition, they warned that they will defend themselves from what they consider an attack “under the regulations in force in Colombia.”

Like a snowball, the brawl grew and Alicia Cardiles, a worker affiliated with Sinaltrainal, entered the ring and wanted to reinforce the complaint against the company.

As stated, the workers are using disposable diapers “because they deduct a trip to the bathroom from our salaries. “This is causing us illnesses in the future (…) so for that reason, no more violation of women’s rights.”

The National Trade Union School (ENS) had shared some versions of other workers who claimed to have been in “precarious conditions.” Berky Arrieta, a member of the Food Industry Union (Ustrial), stated that, because the place where he works has few bathrooms, there are usually lines that can last up to 30 minutes.

According to their statement, this time is discounted by the company, which at the end of the month may remain as days not worked, despite the fact that they carry out their activities daily.

However, another labor union appeared on the scene, Sintramar, which claims to have more than 1,300 company members and declared itself surprised by the minister’s statements.

“We ask the minister to investigate the issue here at the plant much more rigorously. For this reason, we invite you to speak with us, the majority union of the company,” the union reported.

And he added: “It is not true that the workers are not allowed to go to the bathroom, we do not know where this information came from, which is clearly malicious and tries to harm an industry that employs approximately 1,800 workers from Cartagena.”

Even other grassroots workers got into the fight and denied the claims of their colleagues. One of them was Marta Cuadrado, who stated that she has been in the company for 16 years.

“I reject Alicia Cardiles’ lie. They do not deny us any permission or a trip to the bathroom to relieve ourselves, whenever we have to go out, we go out. As such, there is control, because there are more than 700 people in the plant and it is very difficult for bosses to control so many personnel.”

Ana del Carmen Padilla, another plant worker, mentioned: “I make this statement to reject the words of Alicia Cardiles and the minister, I ask her to retract everything she said, since it is a complete lie; Here we go out to the bathroom every so often and whenever we want.”

“There is control, logically, because we are 700 people, so imagine all the women outside, at what time we are going to finish producing. That’s why I tell you, it’s a total lie and I invite you both to come and see what the treatment is like here.”

On social networks there were users who condemned the company, while others raised questions that give rise to reasonable doubts. For example, some questioners questioned the complaint based on costs.

In that order of ideas, they asked who pays for the diapers. And if they are actually buying them, it would not be more expensive to purchase thousands of them than to allow time for the workers to go to the bathroom.

On the other hand, there are those who defend the minister’s statement and another sector suggests that it is another campaign in the Government’s “anti-business” agenda; also remembering the bad relations that President Gustavo Petro has had with pension funds, banks and electricity generators.

The truth is that the investigation is firm and it remains to be seen if the allegations are proven, which if true, according to labor law experts, could lead to fines ranging between 1 and 5,000 minimum wages.