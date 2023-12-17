The developers of Total War: Pharaoh explain themselves

#developers #Total #War #Pharaoh #explain

Let’s just say, the release of Total War: Pharaoh was not a triumph. The strategy set in ancient Egypt arrived amid great expectations in the fall, but the product did not win the fans’ favor, to put it mildly. This was also seen on Steam, where it received very few reviews for the size of the franchise, not even two thousand people bothered to form an opinion about it. And based on these, it can show a liking index of barely 57%, which is even worse than that of Total War: Warhammer III, which is also rubbish.

Developer Creative Assembly released a statement on its official website the other day, in which the studio’s vice president, Roger Collum, apologized to fans. According to the statement, the studio is going through very difficult months, they have received several deep blows. One was when Sega stopped development of Hyenas, which the team felt was a dead end. The other was the latest DLC for Total War: Warhammer III, which players simply felt was lacking.

The studio feels that the fans have lost their trust in them and it affects them very badly. Therefore, they decided to take steps to eliminate the problem. The first step is that the next DLC for Total War: Warhammer III has been postponed until next spring and promised that it will bring a lot more new things for the original price. The other step is that, on the one hand, the price of Total War: Pharaoh has been reduced to 40 euros, and on the other hand, those who have already bought the strategy at a higher price will be refunded a part of the price via the Steam Wallet.

How much this will help restore fan faith in the studio remains to be seen. They will probably achieve much more in this field in the future with two or three well-executed new games.

