The developers of Warzone have nerfed the favorite weapon of many

#developers #Warzone #nerfed #favorite #weapon

In the recent period, in addition to Warzone’s SMG and AR weapons, Shotguns are getting more and more space. It seems they may have come on too strong.

20.12.2023 – The first season of Warzone and Modern Warfare III started on December 6. At that time, the previous collection of weapons was expanded with many new recruits. For the players, the first season will be about discovery, we can’t even talk about an established meta. Sometimes an SMG turns out to be too powerful, and sometimes an Akimbo pistol needs to be nerfed because it became so OP after the updates. It looks like the developers had to tweak a favorite power this time around.

The DOOM package first arrived in Warzone’s in-game store in October 2023. An integral part of the Bundle is a Shotgun Blueprint based on the Lockwood 300. The developers nerfed it several times in the previous client, but the community was not satisfied. According to many, the decisive nerf hasn’t arrived because we can talk about a paid package. If anything, the power of the weapon can certainly sway players towards the purchase. Many thought that the weapon would finally be in its place after the Modern Warfare III integration, but it still remained amazingly powerful.

Has the Lockwood 300 finally received the obligatory nerf? According to Warzone developers, yes.

📢 #Warzone We’ve deployed an update to disable the use of the Maelstrom Dual Trigger Attachment on the Lockwood 300 Shotgun in public Playlists. It will remain visible in the Gunsmith but will not be usable in a match. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 19, 2023

On December 19, in the late evening hours, an unexpected Twitter message arrived from the developers of Call of Duty: Warzone. In order to enjoy the Christmas season, they had to nerf one of the Lockwood 300 accessories. In fact, we can’t even talk about a nerf, but rather a complete removal. The Maelstrom Dual Trigger Attachment is no longer available for the Lockwood 300 Shotgun. He may still appear under the Gunsmith interface, but he will no longer be seen in matches. There is a good chance that he will only be able to return in January, after a thorough weakening. The developers too for Christmas break parade, so all questionable accessories and objects are removed for the sake of calm, festive matches.