The development of OpenAI technology will require “inconvenient” solutions

#development #OpenAI #technology #require #inconvenient #solutions

© REUTERS

OpenAI CEO and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt participate in a panel discussion at the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. January 18, 2024

Extraordinary news



Get the big news as it happens – straight to your email.

OpenAI’s next big AI model “will be able to do much, much more” than existing models, CEO Sam Altman said in an interview with US publication Axios on the third day of the World Economic Forum meeting. In his words, the evolution and spread of OpenAI technology will require “uncomfortable” solutions.

Today (January 18), Altman – the new rock star of Silicon Valley, who has been taken over by artificial intelligence much faster than previous technological innovations – also took part in a panel discussion in Davos, during which he warned that while the world approaches general artificial intelligence, the stress will increase. Unlike generative artificial intelligence, general artificial intelligence will be able to learn and replace humans in the performance of various “human” tasks.

Altman believes that future products of the technology will need to allow for “a significant degree of individual customization” and “that will make a lot of people uncomfortable.” The reason for this is that AI will give different answers to different users, based on their value preferences and characteristics, such as what country they live in.

“If the state said, you know, that all homosexual people should be killed on the spot – no… that’s going out of bounds. But there’s probably other things that I personally don’t agree with, but a different culture might ( yes it is)… We should be somewhat uncomfortable with the uses of the tools we build,” explains the 38-year-old entrepreneur in his conversation with Ina Fried for Axios.

OpenAI’s board was warned of the dangerous discovery before it fired Altman

Asked if future versions of OpenAI products will be able to answer the same question differently in different countries based on that country’s values, Altman explains that it will be different for users with different values, while the question with countries he says is less important.

In the interview, he says that the company has taken a new approach to doing knowledge-related activities:

Soon you’ll be able to “just say ‘what are my most important emails today'” and AI will summarize them.

AI advances will “significantly help accelerate scientific discovery,” but Ottleman doesn’t expect that to happen in 2024. Still, when it does, it will be very, very serious.

Its main priority at the moment is the release of the new model, which will probably be called GPT-5.

In the interview with Axios, Altman admitted to being “nervous” about the impact of artificial intelligence on elections around the world this year, but took a defensive stance on issues related to OpenAI’s investment in the field.

Exactly one year ago, Altman warned of the “serious harm” that general artificial intelligence could do, writing: “A poorly constructed superintelligent general artificial intelligence can do severe harm to the world, the way an autocratic regime can.” with decisive superintelligence leadership.”

In recent weeks, OpenAI has announced that it will increase its efforts to reduce misinformation and misuse of the company’s models in the context of the upcoming elections (and the campaigns leading up to them) around the world, which affect a record number of inhabitants of the planet.

He didn’t say exactly how many OpenAI employees would be working to fix “glitches” in the course of the election, but he dismissed the idea that simply having a large team dedicated to that would help solve electoral problems. OpenAI has far fewer people dedicated to election security than companies like Meta and TikTok.

According to Altman, companies should spend more time thinking about “how all the weird things can go wrong.”

Among the other more important developments surrounding OpenAI, whose “conductor” is the company’s ousted and reinstated CEO Oltman, an episode he himself described today in Davos as “ridiculous” and a development that “at one point you can only to laugh”. He was then accused by the board, which voted to remove him, of “not being consistently forthright in his communications with the board, impeding his ability to exercise his responsibilities.”

PwC report: Nearly half of business leaders fear the future

“When the first board asked me to come back, my immediate answer was no, because I was angry, but I also knew and had seen from watching the executive team that the company would have been fine without me,” he told the Davos audience. . “We knew we didn’t have the level of experience we needed, but we just kind of ignored it,” Altman said when asked about the lessons learned from what happened.

Asked by Axios what he learned in 2023 that will carry over into 2024, Altman joked, “I learned something about board members.” His advice is: “Don’t let important but not urgent problems simmer.”

CES 2024: If your product doesn’t have artificial intelligence, it’s not worth talking about

Artificial intelligence between open and closed knowledge

Among other highlights of Altman’s answers to questions posed by Ina Fried:

OpenAI has decided to allow military use of its models out of a desire to support the US government, but Altman explains, “There’s going to be a lot of things that we have to start slowly.”

Asked if he would oversee the creation of a model based only on licensed and truly public domain content, Ribrom said, “I wish I had an easy yes or no answer.” But apparently there is no such answer.

Altman defends content licensing agreements OpenAI has signed with major publishers, including the Associated Press and Axel Springer and demonstrated hostility toward the New York Times (NYT), which is suing OpenAI for copyright infringement. According to him, OpenAI does not need the content of the NYT to build successful artificial intelligence models.



“We can respect opt-outs from companies like the NYT,” Altman says, but he points out something important and universal when it comes to training AI – NYT content is republished without reference across the web, and OpenAI can’t avoid training on that content .