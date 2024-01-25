“The development of tests and treatments has accelerated”

#development #tests #treatments #accelerated

The only request that Dr. Daniel Alcolea makes during the interview that follows these lines is to express his gratitude to the volunteers, with Alzheimer’s and without memory problems, who have volunteered for blood draws, MRIs and lumbar punctures. Thanks to them, the researcher of the Neurobiology of Dementia Group at the Sant Pau Research Institute and responsible for the biomarker platform of the hospital’s Memory Unit, developed a biomarker that allows diagnosing this disorder with a simple blood test and an effectiveness of 95%.

The advance, in which research teams from the United States and Canada have collaborated and which has been published in the journal JAMA Neurologyopens the door to shortening the diagnostic delays of Alzheimer’s, on the verge of the arrival in Europe of the first drugs that slow down the progression of the disease, but also to discern between memory problems related to social conditions and to improve clinical trials .

How do these biomarkers work?

It’s a traditional blood test, like when you look at glucose, cholesterol, or uric acid. In this case, the p-tau217 molecule is measured, a marker of what is happening at the brain level in people who have the disease and which has an accuracy close to 95%.

How can a protein that appears in the brain end up ‘marking’ the blood?

This has been what has made it so difficult to get here. For a decade we have known that biomarkers can be detected in the cerebrospinal fluid, which is in direct contact with the nervous system, but in the blood the concentrations are much lower. It has been necessary to further refine analysis techniques to detect these concentrations, which are also diluted in a magma of proteins that come from other organs of the body.

One of the problems with Alzheimer’s was the difficulty in diagnosing it.

This is a radical change. Until not long ago, when the person came for consultation, the diagnosis could only be made based on the symptoms, after excluding other causes. For a few years now, we have had some markers that can be measured, but a lumbar puncture must be performed, which, although safe, is an invasive and logistically more complex technique. Doing a blood test makes things a lot easier.

Having an altered marker, if you do not have symptoms, does not allow us to know if the disease will develop in 5, 10 or 15 years. It is difficult information to handle. We will see if it arrives in the future, but it is not designed for this yet.

At what stage can Alzheimer’s be detected with this biomarker?

The objective is to use it with people who already have symptoms, but we know from longer studies, and we also see it here, that it changes up to 15 or 20 years before they appear. The point is that using it without symptoms also has its risks, because we still do not know what information can be transmitted. Having an altered marker, if you do not have symptoms, does not allow us to know if the disease will develop in 5, 10 or 15 years. It is difficult information to handle. We will see if it arrives in the future, but it is not designed for this yet.

Even if we don’t know when the disease is going to develop, wouldn’t it serve to take preventive measures?

Today, there is no preventive measure that you cannot apply now, without knowing if you have this biomarker. The recommendation would be that, if you want to prevent, do it now. Stay physically and cognitively active, interact socially, avoid vascular risk factors or keep them as controlled as possible, such as tension, cholesterol, diabetes, etc. These are general recommendations, you don’t need a marker to get going.

At this time, how long on average does the diagnostic process take and what consequences do these delays have?

It depends a lot on the area and how easy it is for you to access specialists. Many times, when the symptoms are very mild, patients can spend several months wandering around primary care, the referral to neurology takes a while and, from then on, you begin to consider precise tests. Sometimes there may be a delay of six months to a year from when the person reports memory complaints.

What consequences does this time have on the development of the disease and the patient’s quality of life?

To begin with, the uncertainty of not knowing what is happening to you and the anxiety or anguish that this may generate in you. It is true that today there are no treatments that modify the development of the disease, so there is no pharmacological intervention that will alter its course by knowing it sooner or later, but this will come very soon. Probably, in a couple or three months, we will have a resolution from the European Medicines Agency and we will see drugs (lecanemab) for which it will be relevant to make an early diagnosis.

However, there is still no one that stops or reverses the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Both lecanemab and donanemab, in the United States, or those that are to come along the same lines, are the first step. For the first time, these drugs have been shown to slow down the process over the duration of the study, which is limited to a year and a half. Therefore, when we have more margin and more capacity to evaluate this progression with a little more perspective and other types of interventions can be added to their treatments, that will be when we will see the magnitude of their effectiveness.

Until recently, we could not even make a precise diagnosis of the disease, so it was done by symptoms. When we have had information, we have seen that in most trials, there were up to 30% of patients who did not have Alzheimer’s

Some experts comment that for years there has been a lot of research into Alzheimer’s, but few results that could be transferred to patients. Is it a somewhat frustrating situation? Are you now seeing the results of those efforts?

To say it’s frustrating is to understate it. [risas]. It’s very frustrating, but it’s reality. Until quite recently we could not make a precise diagnosis of the disease, so it was done by symptoms. When we have had information, we have seen that in the majority of treatments that were tested, there were up to 30% of patients who did not have Alzheimer’s. Now that we have reliable tools that allow us to make a more precise diagnosis, the development of tests and treatments has accelerated. These markers allow us to much better select participants in clinical trials and candidates to receive treatments.

After publishing the study, what are the next steps?

There will be a process of deployment and implementation of the technique, with regulatory issues and certifications that come into play, but it is very robust, the results are very solid and in our center we intend to implement it in the coming months.

In practice, how will your biomarker improve the lives of your patients?

It will allow us to have an answer to the question they ask us when they come to the consultation: “What’s wrong with me?” Here, at the Sant Pau (Hospital), we do a lot of lumbar punctures and we have a lot of experience, so I think our patients are well diagnosed, but having a marker in plasma will mean that this can be extended to other centers that, perhaps, do not have access to this type of evidence. It will make the process much easier and more comfortable for the patient.

We have many consultations from people who complain about their memory, but what fails are other types of more attentional, concentration or planning functions, which are closely linked to mood, anxiety, stress or even depression.

In an illness that is usually long, is work being done to improve the quality of life of patients? At what point is that profit?

The disease has lengthened because we make the diagnosis in much earlier stages and so mild that, really, they are not a problem on a day-to-day basis. These patients express memory complaints, but they lead their normal lives for years and intervention measures can be taken to improve their quality of life or plan what to do in the future, when those decisions can no longer be made.

Do you notice that we are becoming more and more concerned about memory?

Completely. I’m a little afraid that this study or that this type of news could be misinterpreted and that people will believe that any memory problem is Alzheimer’s, because there is a great concern. We live in a world in which everything moves very quickly, we do not pay attention and, sometimes, we confuse those concentration problems, so I think the demand for care will increase. Right now, in neurology we already have many consultations from people who complain about memory, but when evaluating it and doing the test, what fails are other types of more attentional, concentration or planning functions, which are closely linked to the state of mind. , anxiety, stress or even depression. It is a fairly frequent reason for consultation, which is why it is important to have accurate markers.