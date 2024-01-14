The Devil’s Ravine, the destination included in the list of haunted places

#Devils #Ravine #destination #included #list #haunted #places

The legend of Dracula is the most widespread among foreigners when it comes to our country and haunted places. However, there is one more place that is said to house a treasure, and those who have tried to find it have lost their minds.

“Râpa Diavolului”, also known as “Prăpastia Diavolului”, from Prahova county, hides a legend that places the destination in ninth place in the list of the most haunted destinations.

“Devil’s Ravine”, a place haunted by evil spirits

The attraction of the location is remarkable for tourists, especially for those eager to discover the supposed hidden treasure in Cosminele commune.

Legend has it that an outlaw hid a treasure in this area hundreds of years ago.

Only, evil spirits have put a spell on it and now orbit the place to make sure no one can discover it.

It is said that those who tried to touch the treasure lost their minds, including the priests who tried to sanctify the place. Other braves speak of the existence of an interdimensional portal, according to Listverse.com.

Those who spent the night in the area reported unusual noises

Rapa Diavolului is located on a steep slope, on top of a wooded hill in the village of Poiana Trestiei.

This destination presents a similar appeal for those passionate about paranormal and sensational phenomena, similar to the Hoia Baciu Forest in Cluj.

Hoia Baciu forest. Photo source: EVZ Archive

Braves who have spent the night near the Ravine have shared experiences online of strange rustlings and noises in the dark, as well as the inexplicable sensation of movement in their tent.

“Driven by the desire to learn more about this place, I started an expedition with five other people to the mysterious place… Until midnight we were quiet, because it seemed that everything was within the limits of normality. Things took a different turn, however, when the noises started to intensify.

Footsteps were clearly heard in the foliage of the forest, and the leaves moved as if moved by unseen forces. Scared by the turn the events took, we decided to retreat to the tents.

The demonstrations gained momentum and the tents began to be moved slightly by unseen hands. At regular intervals, the tents were shaken by rhythmic knocks and scratches, which could not be attributed to the wind in any case”, according to www.spiritelenaturii.go.ro.

The Devil’s Ravine, place of rituals for invoking spirits

According to another legend, the Dacian priests would have performed rituals here in which they invoked the spirits of nature to ensure protection.

Among these entities are also evil spirits, who would remain in this area and would “react” when someone trespasses on their territory.

It is also said that the energies built up in this area due to the rituals are still extremely strong, and the spirits of the forest seem to fiercely protect the place against any intrusions.