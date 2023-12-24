The DGT doesn’t let Santa run at Christmas… not even Santa Claus

#DGT #doesnt #Santa #run #Christmas.. #Santa #Claus

“Historic Santa Claus delay“. Thus reads the cover of the figurative newspaper that uses the General Directorate of Traffic in its christmas campaign to make us aware of following appropriate driving behavior to enjoy these holidays in complete safety.

Because the DGT wants to ask this Christmas – like every year – that we not run… and Not even Santa Claus is savedeven though he has to distribute toys to all the children in one night. children of the world. One of them, in fact, is in charge of ‘stop the reindeer’ from Santa Claus on your fantastic trip tonight…

This year’s campaign is titled “Being late is better than not being there” and uses that delay from Santa Claus himself to express it. You will have heard it these days in the Radio MARCA spots, in which two children, Alexandra and Pepe, ask for the magical Christmas character Don’t be in a hurry to give him your gifts: “we’re going to wait for you anyway,” they tell him.

In it video of the campaign, the delay in the delivery of Santa Claus’s gifts hits all the news. One of the affected girls catches in fraganti the next day to Santa Claus placing the gifts on the tree and, far from getting angry, he gives her a hug that expresses the same feeling as Alexandra and Pepe.

With that message DGT wants to insist on the need for drivers, more than ever in these family days, not to commit the greatest mistakes that are detected on a daily basis while driving on Spanish roads: speedingattend to mobile while driving or to drink alcohol before taking the car.