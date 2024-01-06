The DH answers your questions: do we get sick more often in winter?

#answers #questions #sick #winter

Less sun, falling temperatures and the first runny noses appear. Hospitals are also faced with the harsh weather. Bronchiolitis, flu, gastroenteritis, and cases of Covid, all these ailments caused by winter viruses easily fill hospitals.

So why do we get sick more often in winter? And is it possible to avoid getting sick as much as possible during this period? The DH tells you everything!

You should know that the winter viruses responsible for our illnesses particularly appreciate cold and dry air. They spread more quickly. Our behavior also plays an essential role in the spread of viruses. In winter, we tend to stay more often in confined spaces, such as schools, offices, public transport or simply at home… Ideal conditions for the spread of viruses.

Coughs, sneezes or even spit from people in the same environment as you can then transmit droplets loaded with viruses which remain suspended in the air and which can quickly infect you.

We must also not forget direct contact with a potentially infected person, by kissing, or even shaking hands and for the youngest, the exchange of pacifiers or toys placed in the mouth.

The immune system put to the test

The end of year celebrations, synonymous with moments of sharing, also impact our health in a negative way. The stress of preparations, searching for gifts or even dietary changes during this period can put our immune system at risk. This makes the body more vulnerable to viral infections that travel through the air.

Cold and lack of sun

They also play a crucial role in our health. The lack of sunlight and the cold cause the body to lack vitamin D, which is crucial for the proper functioning of the immune system. Thus making it less able to fight infections, particularly those of the respiratory tract.

So what can we do to reduce the risk of disease?

Maintain a healthy diet. Indeed, a balanced diet strengthens the immune system and helps us fight viruses. Also, consider eating foods rich in vitamin C such as broccoli, peppers, Brussels sprouts, etc.

Ventilation. It is essential to ventilate your home, on the one hand to renew the hot and humid air with fresh and “clean” air, which will eliminate a large part of viruses, but also allow the room to be heated. more effectively afterwards. Indeed, humidity can disrupt air quality and considerably increase energy consumption.

Wearing a mask. If you are sick and have to travel, remember to wear a mask to avoid infecting other people. Also avoid bringing your hands to your mouth and cough into your elbow.

Hand hygiene. We cannot stress this enough: hand hygiene with soap considerably reduces the risk of spreading viruses.

Practice regular physical activity. Exercising regularly and if possible outdoors helps maintain a good immune system. And then, it’s good for your shape!