The difference between Briyani rice and Mandhi rice, similar but not the same

Briyani rice or biryani and mandhi rice are rice dishes prepared with the addition of spices. At first glance, the two are almost similar, namely made from seasoned rice and cooked with meat.

Both rices are made with aromatic spices, such as whole cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and turmeric. However, there are differences between the two.

Understand the difference between biryani rice and mandhi rice, through the following explanation.

Difference between Briyani Rice and Mandhi Rice

In general, the difference between Biryani rice and Mandhi rice can be seen from the country of origin, how it is cooked and how it is served.

1. Country of Origin

Reporting from BBC International, biryani rice comes from Iran. However, this dish has evolved in India.

Meanwhile, quoted from the Clock Work Lemon page, mandhi rice comes from Hadhramaut, Yemen. This dish is widely consumed in the Arabian Peninsula.

2. How to Cook it

The next difference between Biryani rice and Mandhi rice is the way they are cooked.

Usually, mandhi rice is cooked in an underground pit, so it is healthier compared to briyani rice because cooking briyani rice uses less oil.

3. Cooking Ingredients

Generally, the type of rice used to make biryani and mandhi rice is basmati rice (aromatic rice). In its preparation, biryani rice is cooked with the addition of youghurt while mandhi rice is not.

4. The color

The next difference between biryani rice and mandhi rice is in terms of color after the two dishes are finished cooking.

The appearance of biryani rice is yellow, while mandhi rice tends to be yellow and white.

These are some of the differences between Biryani rice and Mandhi rice, namely the country of origin, cooking method, ingredients and color.

