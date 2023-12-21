The Digital Medical Products Act has finally passed the National Assembly’s gates.

#Digital #Medical #Products #Act #finally #passed #National #Assemblys #gates

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (Minister Oh Yoo-kyung) announced that the ‘Digital Medical Products Act’ passed the plenary session of the National Assembly on the 20th.

According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the Digital Medical Products Act is a law aimed at supporting the development of digital medical products by promoting their safety and quality, and based on this, expanding patient treatment opportunities and improving public health. Baek Jong-heon, Seo Young-seok and This is the final bill that merges bills separately proposed by Representative Kang Ki-yoon.

This enacted law establishes an overall regulatory system for clinical trials, approvals, and follow-up management to enable more efficient and systematic evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of digital medical products that incorporate digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and are based on digital characteristics such as network connectivity. There is meaning in doing it.

In addition, an integrated evaluation system, including clinical trials and approvals, has been created for ‘digital convergence medicines’, which increase the efficacy and safety of medicines by combining digital medical devices such as digital sensors and mobile apps, or digital medical and health support devices with medicines.

In addition, although it is not a medical device, it protects consumers and related industries such as performance certification and distribution management for ‘digital medical and health support devices’ that measure and analyze biological signals or record and analyze lifestyle habits to provide health management information such as diet and exercise. Included is support for the development of

In addition, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety explains that it has prepared the basis for digital medical product impact assessment, digital medical product component performance evaluation, research and development and standardization support, professional manpower training, and international cooperation for the development of digital medical products.

Regarding this law, Kim Mi-young, CEO of the Korea Type 1 Diabetes Patients Association, said, “Type 1 diabetes is a disease that uses various digital medical products, but the related laws are not clear and regulations cannot keep up with the speed of technology, so patients are in a frustrating situation.” “Through the Medical Products Act, regulations for digital medical products will be specifically established, allowing for the development and use of safe and effective products,” he said.

He added, “We hope to provide information and education to patients and operate a system that takes this into consideration so that patients’ actual usage experiences and voices can be harmonized with the development of digital medical products.”

Cheol-wook Yoo, President of the Korea Medical Device Industry Association, said, “Digital medical devices such as software medical devices have limitations in the traditional medical device regulatory system, so it is time to establish a safety management and regulatory support system specialized for digital medical devices.” He added, “Manufacturing specialized for digital medical products is necessary.” ·The industry is very pleased that the Digital Medical Products Act has been passed, which promotes the safety, effectiveness and quality of products and strengthens international competitiveness by stipulating matters necessary for handling, management and support, such as imports,” he emphasized.

“The development of new digital convergence medicines using artificial intelligence and data is an area where Korea can become a leader in the global market without falling behind,” said Noh Yeon-hong, president of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Association. “The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is leading the clinical trials and approval of digital medical products. “The safety and efficacy evaluation system will lead to global standards and enable our company to become a world-leading company.”

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it expects the enactment of the Digital Medical Products Act to create a predictable regulatory environment and help companies develop safe and effective digital medical products to expand treatment opportunities for patients.