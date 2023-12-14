The digitalization of land data is progressing

Minister Ramaholimasy handing over IT equipment to a mayor, the day before yesterday

A further step has been taken in the implementation of the State’s land policy. Several land offices have been computerized.

The conditions are now ripe for land offices in the most remote places to be computerized. Two hundred and ninety-one municipalities were provided with complete computer equipment to equip these offices in charge of managing land issues. Each municipality therefore has a computer with printer and, above all, solar kits to make them work. The ceremony to hand over this equipment to the mayors concerned was organized on Tuesday in Anosy.

This allocation is part of the realization of the commitment of the Ministry of Territorial Planning and Land Services, which is to facilitate massive access to land for the Malagasy population. It is also the result of support from the Agricultural Growth and Land Security project (Casef), financed by the World Bank.

This equipment will be used to revitalize the land offices with a view to setting up the Land Information System.

Big step

“These actions constitute a big step towards achieving one of the main objectives of the Casef project, that of registering 1.39 million land certificates in the land registers. The installation of this computer equipment and electrification in municipalities are necessary, if not essential, if we want to move towards the digitalization of land data,” underlines a press release dedicated to the event.

The two hundred and eighty-one beneficiary communes are part of the fourteen regions affected by the Casef project, including Analamanga, Itasy, Vakinankaratra, Amoron’i Mania, Bongolava, Haute-Matsiatra, Atsinanana, Alaotra-Mangoro, Analanjirofo, Boeny, Betsiboka , Sofia, Diana and Sava.

