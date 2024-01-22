The Director General of the BNGRC calls for the application of sanctions

The Director General of the BNGRC, General Olivier Elack Andriakaja

General Olivier Elack Andriakaja, director general of the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), bangs his fist on the table. He calls for the application of sanctions against rule breakers. “Enough awareness raising. They are no longer effective. It’s time to take action. In the event of violations, the perpetrators must be arrested. You can notify the BNGRC, to take them to the police station, if you do not dare. The problem is that we suffer the consequences of the offenses of others,” he declared on Saturday during a sanitation operation to prevent flooding in the fokontany of Ilanivato.

The BNGRC carried out a sanitation operation on seven axes in the city of Antananarivo. The objective is to unclog the pipes, to facilitate the evacuation of water and prevent rising water levels. In the city of Antananarivo, blocked pipes are the main cause of flooding. The canals are either blocked by plastic waste or blocked by illegal construction. The Antananarivo Plain Flood Protection Authority (Apipa) and the Antananarivo Urban Municipality are managing the canals as best they can. But the problems always come back.

Miangalya Ralitera