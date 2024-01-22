The Director General of the BNGRC calls for the application of sanctions

The Director General of the BNGRC, General Olivier Elack Andriakaja

General Olivier Elack Andriakaja, director general of the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC), bangs his fist on the table. He calls for the application of sanctions against rule breakers. “Enough awareness raising. They are no longer effective. It’s time to take action. In the event of violations, the perpetrators must be arrested. You can notify the BNGRC, to take them to the police station, if you do not dare. The problem is that we suffer the consequences of the offenses of others,” he declared on Saturday during a sanitation operation to prevent flooding in the fokontany of Ilanivato.

The BNGRC carried out a sanitation operation on seven axes in the city of Antananarivo. The objective is to unclog the pipes, to facilitate the evacuation of water and prevent rising water levels. In the city of Antananarivo, blocked pipes are the main cause of flooding. The canals are either blocked by plastic waste or blocked by illegal construction. The Antananarivo Plain Flood Protection Authority (Apipa) and the Antananarivo Urban Municipality are managing the canals as best they can. But the problems always come back.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  Kyiv: Eavesdropping equipment was found in a room intended for assistant commanders of the Ukrainian army

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
Posted on
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Posted on
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
Posted on
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News