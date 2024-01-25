The director of Roads and Bridges Bârlad, detained by the DNA for bribery / Daniel Buzamăt allegedly received the spade in the refrigerator

#director #Roads #Bridges #Bârlad #detained #DNA #bribery #Daniel #Buzamăt #allegedly #received #spade #refrigerator

The director of Road and Bridge Works Reiser SA Bârlad, Daniel Buzamat, was detained by DNA Iasi for bribery, official sources told G4Media.ro. Along with the director of Roads and Bridges, a local businessman was detained, Gica Calinthe one who would have given the bribe.

According to G4Media.ro sources, between March and May 2022, director Daniel Buzamăt would have received 100,000 lei from the businessman in connection with an asphalting contract.

“The defendant would have received the amount of money (…) in the context of the conclusion between SLDP REISER SA Bârlad and the company of the other defendant, of two service contracts, which concerned the asphalting of an area of ​​1,600 square meters of land, which belonged to the latter. In reality, an area of ​​4,725 square meters would have been asphalted, using a quantity of 454 tons of asphalt compared to 218 tons of asphalt, mentioned in the accounting documents of the two companies.

It should be noted that the two sums of money (50,000 lei each), at the suggestion of the defendant Daniel Buzamat, were deposited, one in a refrigerator located in his office, and the other in his personal car”, says the DNA in a press release.

The DNA prosecutors conducted searches today and took the two to hearings with a warrant. According to the same sources, the prosecutors are investigating in rem against the director of Roads and Bridges Bârlad, Daniel Buzamăt, for several crimes of embezzlement, abuse, forgery and deception.

According to the local media, Daniel Buzamat is a PNL member. Lucrari Drumuri si Poduri Reiser SA Bârlad is a company owned by the Bârlad Local Council.