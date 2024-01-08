The director of the Craiova County Hospital: “The patient should stop accepting those tickets, they should buy different ones”

#director #Craiova #County #Hospital #patient #stop #accepting #tickets #buy

SCJU Craiova. Photo: GdS Archive

The management of the Emergency County Clinical Hospital (SCJU) Craiova is telling patients to take advantage of their insurance rights and to stop buying medicines out of their own pockets.

The directors of the medical unit say that, although the costs of medicines are high, the hospital has not had any blockages due to lack of funds, and when syncopes occurred due to delays, solutions were found with sponsorships.

GdS: Were there problems with the lack of medicines during this period in the hospital? How much does SCJU spend on drugs?

Eugen Georgescu, director of SCJU Craiova: These are very high expenses, in September, we received only 55% of the income from the Insurance House, and in October, somewhere around 63%. But the hospital had its own reserves and there was no shortage of medicines.

As for amounts of money, I remind you that the monthly drug needs are established by the Medicines Commission, and the financial-accounting service allocates the money every month. In the last month and a half, about 2.5 million lei were allocated for medicines.

GdS: The problem has often arisen of patients who buy their medicines, sent by the medical staff themselves, who tell them that they do not exist in the hospital.

Eugen Georgescu: I would like to remind you that it is the patient’s right to be paid this money. But it is up to the doctor to follow the procedure. It is a simple, clear procedure. A referral is made to the pharmacy. The pharmacy gives a denial, mentions that it does not have the medicine in question, it takes a quarter of an hour, half an hour, an hour. Afterwards, the doctor makes a prescription, the patient buys the medicine and in 30 days the money is settled.

I had a case with a neurology patient who was paid immunoglobulin worth 45,000 lei, which she could not find in the closed circuit in the country. It was a serious case, which was saved and which could not have been treated without immunoglobulin. The family paid this money and later received it back.

GdS: What are the main causes for drug shortages?

Eugen Georgescu: There are situations where we have a signed contract, but the supplier does not deliver to the distributor or brings very small quantities. There are gaps in the supply chain.

The Medicines Commission is made up of department heads, doctors from all specialties, together with colleagues from finance and procurement. If the necessary is done correctly and there is money and there is a contract, medicines can be purchased. But there are cases with delays at the distributor. There was, for example, a situation with sanitary materials when, due to geopolitical conditions, more precisely, due to the war, deliveries from China were delayed by a month. The company did not say that it does not have, but that there will be delays. At that time, I resorted to sponsorships to be able to obtain the necessary directly. We had sponsorships of 10,000 euros that covered the necessary quantity until the moment when the goods arrived.

GdS: What is the message for patients who are faced with situations where they are told by medical staff to buy the drug?

Eugen Georgescu: The message is very clear. The patient’s right is to request a prescription initialed by the doctor, and the doctor, in turn, to make a report, depending on what the patient needs. So the message to the patient is to stop accepting those notes, leaflets, lists to buy various things.

The patient has rights. There are people who have been paying contributions to the Insurance House for decades and maybe they have benefited only 2-3 times in all this type of medical services.

The system is not perfect and probably never will be. But we must all make an effort to reach normality.

Read also:

News in the Vaccination Program. What you need to know about compensated vaccines for adults

The most dangerous type of alcohol consumption. It increases the risk of cirrhosis sixfold

Influenza cases began to appear in Dolj