The director of the Women’s Institute apologizes for her messages about the trans law and now says that she supports it

The new director of the Women’s Institute, Isabel García, has apologized if some of the statements in which she spoke of “queer dictatorship” or denied the existence of trans women “could have caused any offense” and has framed them in ” personal comments” during the debate prior to the processing of the trans law. García, whose election has been criticized by Sumar and several LGBTI rights groups, has now assured that she is committed to that norm.

Sumar’s spokesperson for Feminisms, Equality and LGTBI+ Rights and Freedoms, Elizabeth Duval, has responded to García’s change of position, attributing it to an attempt to “hold on in office.”

Given the opinions of the last few hours about my appointment as director of the @InstWomen I regret if any of my personal comments, expressed during the debate prior to the processing of the trans law, could have caused any offense. — isabel garcia 🏳️‍🌈💜🙌 (@isagarciasanc) December 29, 2023

García has said through his social networks that he “firmly supports” the text, which he has now described as a “pioneering law that protects and guarantees the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people.” She also states that, at the head of the Institute for Women, she will work “to make an integrative policy in favor of all women and, of course, the LGTBI+ groups and the most vulnerable people.”

In recent years, García has expressed on social networks his firm opposition to the trans law and gender self-determination with expressions such as “queer dictatorship” or “queer delirium.” That is why his choice was harshly criticized by Sumar, who considered it “unacceptable.” Groups such as the State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans, Bisexuals, Intersexuals (FELGTB) or the Trans Platform have also demonstrated against it.

Duval: “He only does it to stay in office”

It’s no use complaining that “personal comments” may have “caused offense” when on top of that you’re only doing it to stay in office and you continue thinking exactly the same thing. Contributing to demonizing trans people or fighting against their rights is not personal, it is political. https://t.co/EDwAyn54dR — Elizabeth Duval (@_elizabethduval) December 29, 2023

Isabel García had been an advisor to the Ministry of Transport between 2019 and 2022, and was currently working as a consultant on equality policies in the private sector. She was previously a Deputy for Equality in the Provincial Council of Valencia and a councilor in the same field in the Xirivella town council. She was the creator of the Network of Municipalities against gender violence and also of the Feminario, a space for feminist debate.

The Ministry of Equality defended the appointment of García, who, they say, “is supported by his resume both in private companies and in the public sphere in the defense of the rights of LGTBI people.”