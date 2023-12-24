The director was arrested, the accountant committed suicide. Law enforcement officers arrived at the main company of Roscosmos

#director #arrested #accountant #committed #suicide #Law #enforcement #officers #arrived #main #company #Roscosmos

“The investigation intends to apply to the Moscow court with a request to choose a preventive measure – arrest,” said the interlocutor of the agency.

The details of the case are not given. The article that incriminates Fomičiv provides a sentence of up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to one million rubles.

Earlier, on December 18, the chief accountant of the Russian Space Systems holding, which owns Geofizika-Kosmos, committed suicide.

“The cause of suicide [neaiški]. <...> his body was discovered by his wife,” said a TASS source in the law enforcement authorities of the Krasnoyarsk region, where the company is located in one of the “closed” cities.

The company “Geofizika-Kosmos” is a leading Russian company specializing in the development and production of optical-electronic guidance and navigation devices for various purpose spacecraft.

Almost all Russian spaceships have equipment manufactured by this company.

in 2022 the company had already come under the scrutiny of the State Labor Inspectorate in Moscow.

During the inspection, it was found that 3,613,000 rubles of wages were not paid to 704 employees. The debt was fully settled, and the guilty persons were brought to administrative responsibility.

“Roskosmos”, which came under the scope of restrictive measures of Western countries and was cut off from imported components, suffered many losses. in 2022 at the end they reached 50 billion rubles, and in 2021 the state corporation lost another 30 billion. rubles.

Source: The Moscow Times