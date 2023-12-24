The director was arrested, the accountant committed suicide. Law enforcement officers arrived at the main company of Roscosmos

#director #arrested #accountant #committed #suicide #Law #enforcement #officers #arrived #main #company #Roscosmos

“The investigation intends to apply to the Moscow court with a request to choose a preventive measure – arrest,” said the interlocutor of the agency.

The details of the case are not given. The article that incriminates Fomičiv provides a sentence of up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to one million rubles.

Earlier, on December 18, the chief accountant of the Russian Space Systems holding, which owns Geofizika-Kosmos, committed suicide.

“The cause of suicide [neaiški]. <...> his body was discovered by his wife,” said a TASS source in the law enforcement authorities of the Krasnoyarsk region, where the company is located in one of the “closed” cities.

The company “Geofizika-Kosmos” is a leading Russian company specializing in the development and production of optical-electronic guidance and navigation devices for various purpose spacecraft.

Almost all Russian spaceships have equipment manufactured by this company.

in 2022 the company had already come under the scrutiny of the State Labor Inspectorate in Moscow.

During the inspection, it was found that 3,613,000 rubles of wages were not paid to 704 employees. The debt was fully settled, and the guilty persons were brought to administrative responsibility.

“Roskosmos”, which came under the scope of restrictive measures of Western countries and was cut off from imported components, suffered many losses. in 2022 at the end they reached 50 billion rubles, and in 2021 the state corporation lost another 30 billion. rubles.

Source: The Moscow Times

Also Read:  World: The former TV personality who campaigns for the end of the war cannot run against Putin

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The rebellion of the Orthodox priests from the Republic of Moldova against the ferula of Moscow. 50 church leaders left the Kremlin outpost for the Romanian Patriarchate
The rebellion of the Orthodox priests from the Republic of Moldova against the ferula of Moscow. 50 church leaders left the Kremlin outpost for the Romanian Patriarchate
Posted on
Stalled out – Pistons’ 26th straight loss ties NBA record
Stalled out – Pistons’ 26th straight loss ties NBA record
Posted on
«It’s safer now» Gazzetta di Modena
«It’s safer now» Gazzetta di Modena
Posted on
At least four dead after confrontation in El Paraíso, Caracas (+Video)
At least four dead after confrontation in El Paraíso, Caracas (+Video)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News