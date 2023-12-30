The disclosure of an employee of Fermi Dacilor: “He’s an arsonist. It’s known, but they don’t catch him”. The firefighters were allegedly bribed with wine crates and sinks

#disclosure #employee #Fermi #Dacilor #Hes #arsonist #dont #catch #firefighters #allegedly #bribed #wine #crates #sinks

Two funerals and three bitter conclusions in the tragedy at Ferma Dacilor. The firefighters who had the duty to close the clandestine boarding house allowed themselves to be bought off with parties, their bosses knew everything, and the bribe from ISU Prahova ranged from wine, to sinks and furniture. Today, two victims were driven to the last road, and a suspicious fire broke out not far from the ruins of the guesthouse.

30.12.2023

It was a new day of funerals, after the fire at Ferma Dacilor, which claimed eight lives. Cornel Dinicu, the owner of the complex, led his 11-year-old son on his last journey.

Adrian Marinescu was also buried today, one of the young people who had gone to the boarding house to spend Christmas.

“There is one here who is an arsonist. They know about him, but they don’t catch him”

Meanwhile, the investigation that must elucidate the cause of the disaster continues. The employer is to be questioned. In an exclusive statement to the Observer, he was convinced that the fire was set intentionally.

Cornel Dinicu, owner of Ferma Dacilor: They set fire to us. To harm us, to destroy us. Don’t kill me, because I haven’t had enemies for many years. People just do bad things.

The employees of the complex think so too.

Employee Ferma Dacilor: There is one here who is arsonist. That one sets these on fire. They know about him, but they don’t catch him.

Today, a new fire broke out near the Tohani tourist complex

Cristi Popovici, Observer reporter: The fire of dry vegetation is manifested on a large area of ​​several hectares and is advancing rapidly due to the very strong wind. The flames approached approximately 200 meters from the houses at Ferma Dacilor that were not affected by the disaster of a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the DNA reopened the investigation related to the way the firefighters from ISU Prahova protected the boarding house without authorization. The last control at Ferma Dacilor, done in 2019, was a formality.

In order to turn a blind eye to irregularities, Cornel Dinicu organized free parties for firefighters

Cristi Popovici, Observer reporter: The firefighters noted in the report only that the owner did not show them the authorization for fire safety. Cornel Dinicu received a warning instead of the fine of 10,000 lei, provided by the regulation. He made up for it a month later, when he organized and paid for a party at Ferma Dacilor for the management of ISU Prahova.

The charms for the lawmen were common at Ferma Dacilor. Policemen from the National Union benefited from a 20% discount on meals and accommodation, based on a partnership.

Raed Arafat, head of DSU: This location could be closed. We had the legal basis to close this location.

The law enforcement officers, bribed with wine crates and sinks

For that, the firemen should have continued the checks. But that didn’t happen. On the contrary, in a report for the bosses from Bucharest, ISU Prahova mentioned, falsely, that Ferma Dacilor does not need a fire safety permit. The DNA investigation points to Dumitru Elisei Tiberiu, former first deputy of ISU Prahova, as the main protector of patron Dinicu. He led the inspection at Ferma Dacilor.

Cristi Popovici, Observer reporter: According to DNA, the first deputy of the chief inspector from Prahova and the team were used to receiving attention, following the controls. Dumitru Elisei Tiberiu bought his furniture with a 20% discount, after an inspection at a specialized factory, and he chose a case of wine after an inspection at a winery. He also received a sink for free, after an inspection at a ceramic factory.

The DNA file opened in 2019 was closed this year in March. Prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence. It was resumed, however, after the tragedy on the second day of Christmas.

