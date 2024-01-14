The discoverer of Diablito Echeverri: “He has a mix between Maradona and Messi” | Interview with Daniel Brizuela, former recruitment director of River

#discoverer #Diablito #Echeverri #mix #Maradona #Messi #Interview #Daniel #Brizuela #recruitment #director #River

Claudio “El Diablito” Echeverri is on everyone’s lips, because he was sold to Manchester City for 18 million fixed dollars and nine more for goals achieved. The 18-year-old footballer will stay in River to play in the 2024 Copa Libertadores, and then he will go to the Old Continent. The native of Resistencia reached Millonario at the age of ten. In his native land he was discovered by Daniel Brizuela, the former director of the Núñez catchment area. The first time he saw him play he was crazy with his way of dribbling, with his oriented control of the ball, and from then on he realized that he was a different player, that he was above average in soccer. Argentinian.

“He is a footballer who has a mix between Maradona and Messi. Because he has the personality that Diego had, the strong character of grabbing the ball and going forward. And the other part is football, in that he is very similar to Lionel, with his dribble that starts lying on a sideline, to move towards the middle and finish the play in a goal,” Brizuela remarks in dialogue with Página / 12.

Today, the discoverer of Echeverri is out of work and seeking to return to developing what he likes most: finding a diamond in the rough to make him happy, and to fulfill his dream of being a professional player, as he did when he met El Diablito. and deposited it in the club of his loves. “When I met him he told me that his dream was to play in River’s Primera and become champion. He was ten years old. I fulfilled my first dream. Now it depends on him but he stayed in River to play in the 2024 Copa Libertadores, and it is the only condition he set to be sold abroad,” his mentor reveals.

-What was your first impression of Claudio Echeverri?

-The first time I saw him play was in a test in Resistencia, Chaco. We came from doing a tour and we had to be there that day. We were at the right time, in the right place. I was the director of River’s catchment area. When I watched him move, I was excited by the first oriented check, as I knew I had found a different footballer. In these situations is when you meet a child prodigy. Without a doubt, Echeverri is a child prodigy. I have been doing this job for more than 15 years and I am a specialist as a talent seeker. That’s why I say it’s a case in a million.

Those times when reaching River’s first team was a dream.

-What happens when a boy with these characteristics is detected?

-He draws a lot of attention for his ability, for the one-on-one and that DNA that we were looking for in River. They take great care of him when one with his characteristics appears. What I do at the beginning is individualize soccer patterns. They are fundamental characteristics in their movements, and in the decision-making that a player has. It’s the first thing I notice.

-What is Claudio’s main quality?

-His intelligence when it comes to being on the playing field, in addition to his balance that allows him to anticipate plays and know how he is going to finish them. Added to his character and personality to carry out his great talent, which is not easy at all. At this point, we find ourselves with an elite footballer.

-When you talk about personality, what do you mean?

-He has the personality of a leader like Diego Maradona had. It is about taking charge of the team, and the ball, in tough and complicated games where pressure is not generated. When he was little and we had just brought him to River, he played against Lanús in the 2005 category, which was a year older, and he arrived without training or anything and everything he did was extraordinary. After that game, River signed him. Later, he played a tournament in Vienna, where in one of the matches he scored four goals against Juventus. From there, Barcelona set their eyes on him. That’s why I say that he likes to play important games. Since he was little he was already enthusiastic about the matches against Boca. And in the week before those crashes, he was very motivated. The same motivation that I observed when he played against Brazil in the Under 17 World Cup in Indonesia. In these types of events, Claudio plays as if he were in the yard of his house.

-What happens when you face rivals who don’t motivate you as much, who are more accessible?

-He doesn’t play the same way. But he doesn’t give up playing either. What Claudio had is, if River was winning by a landslide, it no longer motivated him and he got lost on the field. He didn’t have the look of eating it, like when he did it against a tough opponent. Now, facing a strong opponent, if his team couldn’t get in, he accelerated from the outside to the inside and there was no way to stop him, he made a difference and scored goals.

-Did you always want to play for River?

-Yes, it is the club of his loves. The day I went to his house to meet his parents and where he lived, his surroundings and his life off the field, I noticed that he had a River shrine with photos, t-shirts, a flag, posters, a drawing of the Monumental and the blanket with millionaire colors; all from River. Furthermore, he told me that his dream was to play in the First Millionaire and then become champion. He was ten years old.

The teacher and his most precious student.

-Was it difficult for you to convince the leadership led at the time by Rodolfo D’Onofrio to sign him?

-At first yes. Because I understand that it is hard for any leadership to say yes to a boy who needed a lot from the club, as if he were a professional. I remember that after the last training session in River, he had to return to Resistencia to go to school and when we are at the Monumental saying goodbye, he tells me “Daniel, I love this place and my dream is to be here. Everything was perfect and beautiful, but without my mother, I cannot stay, and if she is not with me, I will return to Chaco and she will stay there for me.” That’s where it got complicated for us.

-Because?

-Because I had two problems. First, I observed the personality that the dwarf had when he was less than ten years old when he stood in front of me and put his conditions to me. Second, how did he convince River to rent a house from his parents so that the boy could stay at the club. From that moment on, he rescued Rodolfo D’Onofrio as a very good president, and Marcelo Gallardo as coach of the Primera and general director of all youth football. In front of both of them, I presented Claudio’s situation and in the end they accepted my request. The parents did not have jobs, the club had to support their family with a house in Buenos Aires, in addition to providing health coverage and the corresponding daily food. They were going through a very difficult situation, with very low resources and that is when the leadership along with Gallardo appeared to make the right decision, to take that important step so that it would later become what it is today.

-After everything that Claudio went through, do you understand at any point the anger that the fans and leaders could have over this early departure to Manchester City?

-I understand it a little, because the fan is the heart of the club, but they never know the full story. He hears a part or sees something on the court that triggers his emotion. But beyond all that, we have a history as a person, and the player’s career is short and no one knows if something will happen to him in the future. So, if he has the opportunity to go abroad and help his family financially, he should take advantage of it. There is only one life and you must take advantage of the opportunities.

-What was going through your mind when he talked about his future in front of the television camera?

-When he spoke it was natural, sincere, but sometimes the truth hurts. The only condition that he set prior to his departure is that he wanted to stay and play in the Copa Libertadores ’24 and become champion with River. And if that didn’t happen, the pass wasn’t made. I know that there were two clubs from abroad that wanted to buy Echeverri, but they did not accept the condition that Claudio set to stay in River this year to play in the Cup. People have to know that the Millionaire will have a lot of money left for his departure. There are a lot of things.

-Was one of those clubs Barcelona, ​​who did not want him to stay at River for another year?

-Barcelona wanted to take him when he was just 12 years old. Nobody knows about it. It was when he returned from the Vienna tournament, where he broke everything. At that time, Carles Puyol was working in the culé leadership, and River was in preseason in the United States. Both teams played a friendly and D’Onofrio was in one of the boxes and started talking to Puyol, who told him that he wanted to take Claudio to Barça. Rodolfo told him that he was little, that he was 12 years old and that he was going to stay at the club. Puyol replied that “Messi was also 12 years old when he arrived at Barcelona.”

The pasture where a story that will continue in Europe began.

-Are we in the presence of a different player?

-Totally different. Claudio is a footballer who has a mix between Maradona and Messi. Because he has the personality that Diego had. He has a strong character and grabs the ball to go forward. In that characteristic he is very similar to Maradona. And the other part is football, and in that he is very similar to Messi, with his dribble that starts lying on a sideline to move towards the middle. He starts dribbling, reaches the goal and scores a goal. He is a very good scorer, even though he is not a natural striker. Saving the distances, it is a mix between both.

-Did it take River a long time to put you in the First Division?

-In football there is little recognition for people who work in these areas. And when there are people who have a lot of experience in this, it is because they are specialists in talent management. Coaches do not necessarily have to be specialists in discovering talent. In the case of Gallardo he is complete, an extraterrestrial, that is why what he achieved with Julián Alvarez and Enzo Fernández is magnificent and not everyone knows how to do it. He is a great coach and a specialist in finding talent, he knew when to put these players in and take them out. That part is so important that sometimes they are left aside and what happened with Echeverri happens.

-What happened?

-River was innocent in this area at the managerial level, as well as in the technical direction. For this reason, one day he would play and then disappear for four games, or go down to the Reserve. There was no joint work with specialists in each area. And by being innocent, that was when River made a mistake and the boy went to the South American youth team with the Argentine national team. River should have secured the player. This innocent way of handling the leadership made them learn from the mistake, and this year they renewed the contracts of Agustín Ruberto, among many other boys, to avoid repeating the mistakes they made with Echeverri.