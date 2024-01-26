The discovery made near the body of Sorina, the missing girl from Cluj. The young woman would have premeditated her last moments step by step

#discovery #body #Sorina #missing #girl #Cluj #young #woman #premeditated #moments #step #step

Dramatic ending after impressive quests! A young woman from Cluj, who left home on Tuesday, was found in a field without breathing. Hundreds of people tried to track her down, they ransacked fields and forests, but unfortunately when they found her it was too late. The 26-year-old girl worked in a multinational company, she had recently got engaged, but she would have been crushed by depression and ended her days. The information has a strong emotional impact.

26.01.2024

For two days, hundreds of people searched for Sorina. They brought specially trained dogs and high-performance drones to track down the girl. The policemen ransacked all the abandoned houses and talked to everyone who got in their way. Volunteers came to the rescue, scouring the fields and forests with all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles. Calls were also made on social networks.

Timotei Câmpean, Cluj motorcycle community association: We made a whatsapp group, there are 270 of us there.

Oana Ciora, Association for Rescue Dogs Transylvania: With surface search dogs, meaning dogs that search the area.

On Tuesday, Sorina took time off from work and was caught by surveillance cameras at the train station in Cluj-Napoca. He allegedly bought a pack of cigarettes and boarded the first train. After a 30-minute journey, he got off at Gârbău station. There the witnesses saw her for the last time in her life.

Sorina determinedly went to the place where she planned her death

Local woman: She was in a hurry and was walking uphill. I saw her through the window. Backpack on back, headphones on.

Local woman: We thought she was going to the house upstairs, then we saw her walking among the plum trees over there.

The police located his phone, and the search radius extended over 10 kilometers. The girl’s father, a respected math teacher from Cluj, continuously participated in the search and hoped until the last moment that he would find his daughter alive.

Sorin Borodi, Sorina’s father: He always told me that he is fine, except that he feels tired, sleeps badly, but otherwise he said that he is fine.

What did the police find next to Sorina’s body

Unfortunately, however, almost 48 hours after her disappearance, Sorina was found breathless. It was in an isolated place with several empty medicine boxes scattered on the floor.

Alex Prunean, Observer reporter: The place where the young woman was found is about a kilometer away from the nearest house, but because of the darkness and the difficult terrain, the rescuers did not get there. The area has now been swarmed by forensics whose mission is to establish the exact circumstances in which the death occurred.

Nicolae Ones, volunteer: Probably if they insisted more yesterday they might have found her, who knows, intoxicated, not dead.

The family’s divorce would have deeply affected her

Sorina was 26 years old and recently got engaged. He worked in accounting for a large gas company, spoke several foreign languages ​​and dealt exclusively with customers from Sweden. She was passionate about nature and hiking in the mountains. Even if the girl had had depressive episodes in the past, she did not give the family anything to think about. Those close to her believe that her parents’ divorce, a year ago, was a hurdle she could not have overcome.

Lenke Iuhos, psychologist: The moment someone tells us a sad, deep emotion, then let’s not take it to the joke zone or the carelessness zone “Let it go, it passes. still sleep Get out”.

Depression is considered the disease of the 21st century. One in ten Romanians suffers from this disease, according to the World Health Organization, but the number of patients could be much higher, experts believe, because many never ask for help.

