The discovery of 5 bodies in an apartment on Christmas Day shocked Paris

Five bodies were found in an apartment in the town of Meaux, east of Paris, France, on Christmas Day. An investigation into suspected murder has been launched regarding the discovery of the body.

As reported AFPTuesday (26/12/2023), local news site News17who first reported the discovery of the bodies, said the five dead victims consisted of a woman and her four young children.

Although it is said that an investigation into the alleged murder is ongoing, no suspects have yet been arrested. The motive for the murder is not yet clear.

However, local police are said to be looking for a 33-year-old man, the father of the four dead children, who is now “on the run”.

The local prosecutor, Jean-Baptiste Bladier, confirmed the discovery of the five bodies when speaking to AFP.

The Versailles judicial police service is investigating the discovery of the body further.

