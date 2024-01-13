The discovery of green gold in Egypt: A common and neglected plant that revolutionizes health – it protects against high blood sugar, protects the heart and liver, and contributes to enhancing brain functions and strengthening memory!

#discovery #green #gold #Egypt #common #neglected #plant #revolutionizes #health #protects #high #blood #sugar #protects #heart #liver #contributes #enhancing #brain #functions #strengthening #memory

Egypt is considered the second largest garlic-producing country in the world after Spain, and the governorates of Minya and Beni Suef are considered among the largest governorates in cultivated area, as the cultivated area in them amounts to about 40% of the total garlic area.

Eating a little garlic daily helps protect your health, as well as giving you a boost to reap the health benefits of garlic. Eat garlic in its raw state. Cooked garlic loses a great deal of its medicinal qualities.

In these lines, we present to you the 10 most important benefits of garlic:

1- Reduces the level of cholesterol in the blood

Studies have shown that eating 600 to 900 mg of garlic daily reduces the level of cholesterol in the blood and reduces the formation of arterial plaque by 5% to 18%. The antioxidant properties in garlic help scavenge harmful free radicals, which can contribute to damage caused by LDL (“bad cholesterol”) in the blood. Garlic also prevents the liver from making too much LDL. Thus, when fresh garlic is consumed on a regular basis it can significantly lower LDL cholesterol levels without harming the beneficial cholesterol levels.

2-Reduces arthritis pain

Garlic reduces pain and other symptoms in people with arthritis. Garlic mixed with hot aloe vera lotion soothes and relieves pain in inflamed and aching joints due to rheumatism. Various chemical compounds found in garlic are also thought to help reduce inflammation associated with various forms of arthritis.

3-Reduces weight

Many researchers believe that the anti-inflammatory property of garlic helps regulate the formation of fat cells in the body, one of the main factors in obesity. Garlic is also highly diuretic in nature due to its essential oils and low molecular weight polysaccharides. Regular consumption of raw garlic or garlic supplements can help you maintain a healthy body weight.

4 Enhances brain functions

Garlic helps regulate brain function. The reason is that garlic can enhance the effects of vitamin B1, which is an important aid in converting glucose into brain energy. By enhancing the function of oxidizing carbohydrates, garlic provides brain cells with energy, so eating garlic correctly every day can enhance brain health and improve thinking.

5-Prevents high blood pressure

Studies have shown that garlic also reduces high blood pressure. Garlic dilates blood vessels, making blood flow more smoothly. Garlic also plays a major role in preventing the formation of blood clots. This helps lower blood pressure. People with high blood pressure should take garlic capsules daily for up to five months to lower their blood pressure level. It is essential that we consult a health expert before taking garlic supplements.

6-Anti-allergy

Garlic has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties that help the body fight various types of allergies. It has also been shown to reduce airway inflammation due to allergies (allergic rhinitis). It is highly recommended that people with allergies take a daily garlic supplement during allergy season. Raw garlic juice is a good option for quick relief from itching due to rashes, bug bites or any other type of allergy.

7- Cough

Garlic is a good source of vitamins C, B6 and the minerals selenium and manganese – all of which boost the immune system. Also, its antibacterial properties make garlic a great treatment for coughs and sore throats. Garlic may also reduce the risk of upper respiratory infections. Garlic supplements can be taken on a regular basis to reduce the frequency of colds. Garlic is also very useful in treating various disorders of the lungs such as asthma. Which makes it indispensable for those suffering from chronic bronchitis.

8- Reduces sugar levels

It is believed that garlic helps regulate blood sugar levels by increasing insulin secretion in diabetics. Taking garlic daily can help stabilize blood sugar levels, as well as prevent diabetes among people who have a higher risk of developing the disease.

9-Dental treatment

Antibacterial properties in garlic can help treat toothache. Simply apply some garlic oil or a piece of crushed garlic clove directly onto the affected part of the tooth and surrounding gums for instant relief. Keep in mind that garlic can be irritating to the gums.

10-Helps digestion

Garlic helps encourage and relax the digestive system. It can prevent stomach blockage from pancreatic and intestinal juices which are responsible for digesting nutrients. Garlic also helps the liver in releasing toxins from the body, while at the same time protecting the liver from damage.