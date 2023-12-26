The disease of those who cannot put their phones down! If you look at your phone as soon as you wake up, you may have this syndrome.

#disease #put #phones #phone #wake #syndrome

“We need to accept that this is a disease”

Töre said that the person should accept that this situation is an illness and said, “Actually, we are suffering from a huge problem in the field of education. Because right now, children and young people are experiencing situations where they are constantly on the phone. Feeling of loneliness in our daily life. We see the situation of constantly being on the phone or constantly being on the phone without participating in the conversation, even in social environments, which inevitably isolates people from life a little more. We have to accept that this is a disease. Afterwards, we apply appropriate therapy techniques. “After certain intervals, when the person really wants to let go and get rid of it, we provide all the necessary support to overcome it,” he said.

“Certain intervals should be given”

Stating that technological devices should be given certain intervals, Töre said, “Screen time should be used regularly.