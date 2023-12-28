The disease that filled the hospitals during the Holidays. Doctors say January will be the worst

#disease #filled #hospitals #Holidays #Doctors #January #worst

Hospital emergency rooms were filled with patients with viruses and flu! The number of illnesses increased by a third, so the medical units began to be as full as during the pandemic. Doctors warn about the need for vaccination, because the peak of cases has not yet been reached. From January it could be even worse.

By Andreea Milea on 27.12.2023, 19:45

Man: My lady got a virus and we came to see what medication she needs, to measure her saturation, she coughs, she took her temperature…

The emergency rooms are full, and patients with flu, viruses or coronavirus continue to come on the conveyor belt. The main accused symptoms are cough, fever, muscle pains, as well as severe fatigue.

The disease that filled the hospitals during the Holidays

Andreea Milea, Observer reporter: 200 patients arrive daily at the emergency room of the Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases, almost as many as during the covid pandemic. 20% of them also need hospitalization.

Because of the large number of patients, people have to wait for hours to be tested and prescribed treatment.

Mother: Fever somewhere at 39 with 4 and has been for about a week … and coughing. We came from 3 hospitals, it was very full. All very, very full.

Patient: Compared to Municipal, it is much better.

– There, how long is he waiting for?

– I waited from 9 in the morning until 5 in the evening.

Adrian Marinescu, infectious disease doctor: My advice for those who do not have a medical emergency is to get in touch with the family doctor, with the pediatrician to be monitored at home.

Patient: I’m shaking all over, sweating and coughing. I had a fever and last night I had an asthma attack, although I took treatment, I took doxycillin, I took everything I needed but it didn’t go away.

Doctors say that the difference between flu and viruses is as clear as possible.

Adrian Marinescu, infectious disease doctor: When I have a suddenly changed general condition, bad condition with muscle pain, joint pain, headache, it’s the feeling that we’ve been beaten. Anyone who has had the flu knows exactly that you can make a difference relatively easily. If we talk about viruses, it is very difficult to differentiate between a virus and Sars-cov2 infection. Then you need testing.

Patient: Flu, virus seem equally bad to me. I haven’t been feeling well for a week and a half. I’m coughing very hard and I’m sick. I did the test at home, the one from the pharmacy. It came out negative for covid.

Mother: I started with acute enterocolitis, then fever, vomiting, bad stools.

Most of the patients who came to the emergency room are infected with type A influenza.

Adrian Marinescu, infectious disease doctor: I expect that at the beginning of the year, the circulation of flu viruses will be more than intense.

Infectious disease doctors recommend that we get vaccinated as soon as possible, if we haven’t done it yet.

