The disease that is affecting Israeli soldiers in Gaza | Health

#disease #affecting #Israeli #soldiers #Gaza #Health

1 of 3 Shigella bacteria are transmitted through contact with feces. — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC The shigella bacteria is transmitted through contact with feces. — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC

Doctors in Israel say some of the country’s military personnel taking part in the ground offensive in Gaza are suffering from a serious stomach illness called shigella.

It is believed to be spreading as a result of poor sanitation and food conditions in the war zone.

How did shigella spread among Israeli troops?

Several Israel Defense Forces (IDF) doctors have recorded serious intestinal illnesses in troops serving in Gaza, according to Tal Brosh, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.

He says he identified the disease as shigella.

2 of 3 Israeli soldiers may be contracting shigella from food sent by friends and relatives. — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC Israeli soldiers may be contracting shigella through food sent by friends and relatives. — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC

Infected soldiers are isolated and sent back to Israel for treatment.

Broch says a “clear cause” of the outbreak is food cooked by Israeli civilians and sent to troops in Gaza.

He claims that this food may have been contaminated with shigella and other harmful bacteria, either because it was not cooled during transportation or because it was not fully reheated before consumption.

“When soldiers develop diarrhea, [as] poor sanitary conditions inherent to the battlefield lead to person-to-person transmission,” he says.

Broch also says that soldiers should only be given dry foods, such as canned foods, crackers, protein bars and nuts.

What is shigella and what are its symptoms?

Shigella is a type of bacteria. When it enters the body, it causes dysentery called shigellosis.

Fever

Bloody or prolonged diarrhea

Intense stomach cramps

Dehydration

People with health problems or whose immune systems are weakened by diseases such as HIV may have these symptoms for a long time.

If left untreated, shigella can cause serious illness and even death.

The risk of death is particularly high when the bacteria enters the bloodstream. Children, people with HIV, diabetes or cancer and those who are malnourished are very vulnerable.

How does shigella spread?

This can happen as a result of:

Eating food prepared by someone with shigella

Drinking water contaminated with sewage

Contact with bathroom objects or other items contaminated with shigella by an infected person

Changing diapers for a child with shigella

Coming into contact with feces during sex with an infected person

Shigella is often found among homeless people, international travelers, men who have sex with men, and those whose bodies have low levels of immunity.

Where in the world is shigella most common?

The CDC estimates that there are between 80 and 165 million cases of shigella every year worldwide, causing 600,000 deaths.

In 2021, the WHO stated that 99% of shigella infections were found in low- or middle-income countries.

Most shigella deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa and southern Asia. Around 60% occur among children under 5 years of age.

A study by scientists at the International Vaccine Institute in South Korea suggests that shigellosis is a hundred times more common in Asian countries such as Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Indonesia and Thailand than in highly industrialized countries.

3 of 3 Shigella is particularly common in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC Shigella is particularly common in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC

How can shigella be treated or prevented?

The CDC states that shigella can be prevented by frequently washing your hands, for example:

Before cooking or eating

After going to the bathroom or changing a diaper

Before sexual activity

Many cases can be treated by drinking plenty of water and resting.

Five types of antibiotics are effective against the disease.

However, US health authorities have identified a strain of shigella bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics, called Shigella XDR or Shigella sonnei.

The CDC states that in 2021, 5% of shigella cases in the US were linked to the drug-resistant strain. The CDC classified the situation as a “serious public health threat.”

The WHO has also recorded a growing number of cases linked to the XDR strain in Britain and across Europe since 2020.

UN Security Council discusses new resolution for truce in Gaza