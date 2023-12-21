The dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association, a very serious matter of the system. We have almost no one left to challenge planning documents or permits that developers obtain

#dissolution #Save #Bucharest #Association #matter #system #left #challenge #planning #documents #permits #developers #obtain

The general mayor of the capital, Nicuşor Dan, qualified, on Thursday, as “a very bad signal” the decision of the court to dissolve the Save Bucharest Association, reports Agerpres.

He claimed that in the last two years, real estate developers have started to sue NGOs, which is why, at the moment, almost no one disputes the urban planning documents or the authorizations that the developers obtain.

“It’s a very serious matter of the system, in the sense that, for a year or two, the developers start suing either the few NGOs that used to challenge them, or the owners’ associations or the neighboring citizens who challenge them, threatening the NGOs with the abolition and the citizens with high court costs. And, unfortunately, this intimidation works and we have almost no one left to challenge urban planning documents or authorizations that developers obtain”, said Nicusor Dan, in a press statement.

The general mayor emphasized that it is important that “there is a civic control” on the urban planning area, and the associations need support in this regard.

“It’s very good that judges have high salaries, but to pay court costs of 70,000 – 100,000 lei for a file in which an authorization is contested, seems absurd to me. I have not seen solidarity with these NGOs. For example, an NGO I collaborated with when I was an NGO-ist, the “Spiritual Militia” Association, was dissolved because it did not have 30,000-40,000 lei. Simply, he did not have these court costs and his dissolution was finally obtained in court”, he said.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that he founded the Save Bucharest Association in January 2008, but withdrew from it when he became mayor.

“There are important litigations that the association has opened and that would disappear if the association disappears. For example, the dispute on Visarion or the dispute on PUZ Parcul Tineretului or some disputes on Cathedral Plaza, on Kiseleff 45. I don’t know what is the reason for this decision. I think it’s about court costs that were ordered in a lawsuit that he lost and couldn’t pay,” said the general mayor.

He mentioned that during the period in which he was part of the association, few litigations were lost, and when this happened, the court costs were of the order of 3,000 – 4,000 lei, amounts that could be paid.

“From a moral point of view, when the State Construction Inspectorate does not attack you, the prefect does not attack you, the Prosecutor’s Office does not attack you, it is immoral for these people to go against the only flimsy structures, of two or three people, which live by volunteering and attack them. (…) About ten months ago, we had a profoundly immoral law, which was voted and which said that anyone is allowed to challenge within a year (building permits and urban planning documents suspected of violating the law – no) , and an NGO is allowed to contest within two months. That is, it was a very bad signal that the Parliament itself gave to the associative environment. This, after there were several hundred associations that requested that this law not pass”, explained the general mayor.

According to Nicuşor Dan, it is important to have a balance in the urban planning area, and for civil society to have the opportunity to contest certain documents, in the conditions where the State Construction Inspectorate or the prefect do not do so.

“It is about a balance in the operation of a very important field in this country. We live in houses. It is important that the construction is legal, that the houses do not fall on us and that we do not get stuck in traffic, because some build blocks of flats for tens of thousands of people and do not build schools and roads for them. It is a very important field. It is plain to see that the ISC has long since abandoned the fight, not to say that it is complicit. The prefect has no interest in doing that – we only look at the sector PUZs – and then it is essential for the democratic balance to have some actors to do it”, the general mayor emphasized.

The real estate developer One Mircea Eliade Properties won in court a trial in which it requested the dissolution of the Save Bucharest Association, founded by the current general mayor of the Capital, Nicuşor Dan.

The decision was given on Wednesday by the 5th District Court and is not final.

The judges also decided that the Save Bucharest Association should be liquidated, with Fast Insolv IPUR being appointed as the liquidator.

The Save Bucharest Association was founded by Nicuşor Dan, but he is no longer part of the organization since he became mayor general of the capital.

The association won numerous court cases against real estate developers or the City Hall of the Capital. Recently, the association obtained at the Bucharest Court the annulment of the Parcul Tineretului PUZ, which allowed the construction of buildings on tens of hectares of the park.