The dividend from PKO supported the WIG result and burdened the WIG20. Mining companies with high growth

Investors’ moods were better since the morning after the announcement by the People’s Bank of China about cutting the reserve requirement rate and the record-breaking growth on Wall Street. The reports of large American companies (e.g. Netflix) were well received and the dollar appreciation trend was reversed, losing as much as 0.5% against the euro during the day. DAX gained 1.6%. CAC40 was around 1 percent, and Wall Street indexes also rose after the opening of spot trading.

The macro calendar showed mixed PMI data on Wednesday, including: from Europe, and in the afternoon from the USA, where both services and industry readings showed scores above 50 points. indicating development in the economy. These data limit the chance of the Fed cutting rates in March, but it looks like markets have already priced it in. Nevertheless, investors are waiting for Thursday’s decision of the ECB and next week’s decision of the Federal Reserve.

On Wednesday, WIG20 gained 0.78%, WIG was 1% higher. mWIG40 also gained, increasing by 0.52%. In turn, sWIG80 increased by 0.46%. The turnover exceeded PLN 1.17 billion, of which PLN 987 million related to WIG20.

Sectorally, only media (-0.26%) was below the mark, while the remaining 13 industry indices recorded increases. The largest ones concerned mining (4.18%) and energy (2.31%). Up 0.74 percent WIG-Banki also followed, but it is an income index and its result was also earned by the dividend from PKO on Wednesday. It was also included in the WIG result (income index), while the cut-off of PLN 1.28 per share burdened the WIG20 result (price index).

In WIG20, KGHM shares gained the most (4.53%), following the increase in copper prices, with investors counting on improved sentiment in China, and some investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs recently, see the price of the raw material even at PLN 10,000. hole. I’m drowning. KGHM also published December operating data.

The JSW stock did well, after increasing by over 9% on Tuesday, it gained 2.61% on Wednesday. In the KNF short sale register, a new update showed that Marshall Wace decreased from 1.17 to 1.06 percent. net shares its position on JSW.

The prices of Kruk (3.38%), PGE (2.83%) and Kęt (2.37%) also performed very well in WIG20. Orlen shares gained 1.1%. amid rising oil prices and despite the confusion regarding emerging doubts about the merger with Lotos. Over 1 percent the share prices of Alior, Allegro, and CD Projekt increased further. All other banks from WIG20 also recorded increases, and the only company from the blue chip portfolio that saw a price decline was Orange (-1.06%).

The good performance of other coal companies listed in mWIG40 was noticeable from the general market. There, the leader in growth was the price of Bumech (7.16%), and by 2.77%. Bogdanka’s shares increased in price. Energy companies had a strong session: Tauron (3.28%), Enea (2.57%), Ten Square Games (4.81%) and Asbis (3.47%).

Michal Kubicki