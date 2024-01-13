The doctor tells a lesson! Mosquitoes are worse than tigers. People with dengue fever Some people…died! | TOJO NEWS

#doctor #tells #lesson #Mosquitoes #worse #tigers #People #dengue #fever #people…died #TOJO #NEWS

Doctor advises to protect yourself from mosquito bites. If it is, there will be life-threatening complications.

Tojo News reporter reported that Dr. Natthakarn admired the infectious diseases physician. Mae Sot Hospital, Tak Province, posted a message via Facebook. Telling the story of dengue fever, stating that

Several days ago I heard the news that this person had dengue fever.

Some people had severe symptoms..unfortunately some died.

10 years ago, before I went to study to be an infectious disease doctor at Siriraj. A few months after knowing the results of our selection for further studies, I contracted dengue fever. When I started, I didn’t think that I would be. remember that day It was Sunday, emergency room duty, late night shift, sleeping in the doctor’s room with a mosquito screen. But the door opened and opened, and in the room there were a lot of mosquitoes. Morning starts on Monday That week is a project to teach 100% CPR to staff at all levels in the hospital and we are the project owner. It takes a lot of energy to teach, and in the evenings I feel tired. I took muscle painkillers, a type of NSIADs, and muscle relaxants. On Wednesday, I started to have a low fever. Thursday was worse but I think it’s okay. It’s a slight symptom. I have to be patient for the full five days because the project isn’t finished yet. Friday drove home to Lamphun. On Saturday, I really couldn’t stand it, so I went to see a doctor at a private hospital and drew blood, suspecting dengue fever. At that time, the platelets were still normal.

On Sunday, I had my father drive me back to Mae Sot Hospital. When I arrived in my room I was vomiting blood. I had to have an EMS truck pick me up at the dorm and take me to the emergency room. At that time the fever was still high. Low blood pressure because of not being able to eat for several days and vomiting Tens of thousands of platelets remaining (usually more than 100,000 baht) severe hepatitis Liver enzymes went up to 3,000, probably because I ate a lot of paracetamol last week. At that time, I scolded myself for being so naive and not taking care of myself at all.

Stayed in the hospital for two days. The platelet count dropped to 10,000 and there was fluid in the right lung cavity. Lying on the right side, I heard the sound of water rolling in my chest. There were blood spots all over the body. There was bleeding from every tooth. At that time, all the internal medicine doctors came to my bedside begging for me to refer myself to medical school. But we feel that we are still strong. We would like to rest for a week and the symptoms should improve. We are very flabby, even though we can’t sit up or walk. You have to dry yourself and wash your hair on the bed.

One night we felt like we might die.. Are we being too careless about our health and what we can do? But really, we can’t afford it, we have to go into the hands of experts. But until then, we stayed in Mae Sot Hospital for almost two weeks. When I returned home, my platelets had not yet reached 100,000. Because we took medicine for muscle pain for a week, which caused the platelets to rise slowly.. It took months for our health to return to its original strength. Our hair fell out until it became thin. Our minds were completely discouraged. That illness made us realize that Not having disease is truly a great blessing because when we are sick we never know when death will come.

I would like to leave you with the message that people who have dengue fever at first don’t know if they will have severe disease or not because the symptoms may not be minor. They feel chilled, but as time passes during the 5-7 days of the disease, at that time it seems like they have to measure it. Whether we will be a case of complications from the disease or not. Or will we be the case that will cost our lives? When a patient dies, he always asks himself, the doctor, why? Why can’t we save his life? Because the violence that happened was really fast. Either way, we have prepared to closely monitor patients.

Mosquitoes are worse than tigers. Although the chance of severe disease is less

The disease is not severe, but if it happens to anyone, it’s really not possible to go back in time and fix it. I want everyone to take good care of themselves and don’t let mosquitoes bite them. Use mosquito repellent and sleep under a mosquito net to eliminate sources of mosquito larvae. If possible, get vaccinated against dengue fever. And if you have a fever of unknown cause within five days, see a doctor for a physical examination and blood test to confirm.. I’m really worried.

