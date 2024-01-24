The doctor told how disfigured faces patients come after beauty procedures – they also have to be admitted to the hospital

Instead of 3 years of experience, a 3-month course would be enough

Currently, non-surgical aesthetic medicine procedures can only be performed by doctors in three fields – dermatovenerologists, plastic and reconstructive surgery doctors, and oral and maxillofacial surgeons. However, this order may change.

A group of doctors is proposing to allow doctors of all fields to administer injections if they complete special courses. Such courses, as proposed, could take 3 or 6 months.

As Tadas Raudonis, a doctor of dermatovenerology and a member of the Society of Dermatovenereologists of Lithuania, said, the new procedure has not been adopted yet, because Vilnius University and the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences must answer to the Ministry of Health whether they support this idea by mid-February.

However, the dermatovenerologist doctors themselves say that if the new procedure is introduced and all doctors are allowed to perform injections, the risk of complications will increase, and their treatment will have to be paid for from taxpayers’ money.

“Now a person studies medicine for 6 years, after which he chooses residency studies, specialization in dermatology, plastic reconstruction or maxillofacial surgery. Residency studies include a section on aesthetic medicine. The postgraduate studies of such a specialist must last 3 years, we don’t really understand how those years could turn into 3 months”, said T. Raudonis.

One of the arguments of the initiators of the changes is that there is supposedly a shortage of dermatologists who can perform injections. This makes the procedures more expensive and people go to perform them “in basements” where people who have not completed medical studies work with syringes. However, T. Raudonis says that there is really no shortage of dermatologists – there are currently over 400 doctors in Lithuania who can provide such services, and more than 50 doctors are currently still being trained, that is, they are studying in residency studies.

Face tissue necrosis and huge scars are at risk

Doctors opposed to the change say it will increase the risk of complications.

