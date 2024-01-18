The doctor told of a case of liver cancer that killed a 37-year-old patient in 2 months. He exercised, didn’t drink, and had a history of liver virus infection.

#doctor #told #case #liver #cancer #killed #37yearold #patient #months #exercised #didnt #drink #history #liver #virus #infection

Liver cancer kills 37-year-old patient in 2 months. Doctor reveals he exercised, didn’t drink, had a history of ‘liver infection’ but did not follow up on symptoms. Advise the general public to get tested for liver viruses – doctors should update their knowledge regularly.

In the case of a 37 year old patient, he also died. “Liver cancer” at the page Stories from the hospital Revealed the other day It has received a lot of attention. This is because the patient exercises, does not drink alcohol, but has a history of liver virus infection a long time ago. Even leading to serious disease before leaving within 2 months after being diagnosed In this case, the doctor who owned the page stated that Be your own patient

Page Stories from the hospital Revealed that #gettingtoknow #The face of death These two pictures are of my patients. It is a CT scan of the upper abdomen. A big part of that is an abnormally enlarged liver.

Normal liver tissue looks similar to the lower left corner. It comes out white and uniform. The remaining half, which is black, is scattered everywhere. some big, some small That is something abnormal, here it is cancer (the word is used here because in some cases the black spots It can be something else, such as a cyst or pus).

It is liver cancer that causes the patient to have stomach pain, unable to eat, body, and yellow eyes for about 1 week before coming to the hospital. The shocking thing about it is that the symptoms only appeared for 1 week and then appeared at a stage where treatment was no longer possible.

The second surprise was that The patient was only 37 years old.

The third surprise is The patient is an exerciser and does not drink alcohol.

The fear is The patient died within 2 months. After being diagnosed, the family took him to consult with a medical professor at a medical school and it was determined that his body was not strong enough to take any medicine.

In the desperation and terror, there is still a hidden shame. This case is an example of a person who developed liver cancer from a liver virus infection. Having never had any liver symptoms, there is no risk of drinking alcohol.

The main liver viruses that cause liver cancer are: Hep B virus and Hep C virus

The patient said “It was detected a long time ago (> 10 years), but at that time the doctor said it was still nothing.”

The pity lies here. Hep B virus and hep C virus are currently treatable. Once treated, the chance will be reduced. or prevent liver cancer But some people lost this opportunity.

Why?

1. In the case of my patient, it was detected but not followed up. Until the opportunity was missed You have to lay some foundation. In the case of people who currently have a liver virus, not everyone needs treatment. Part of him is in a calm state, has no symptoms, and liver function values ​​are normal. The amount of germs in the body is low. Like this, it stays with us quietly. for the rest of our lives There is no need to take any medicine. monitoring Therefore it is very important.

I myself have to remind patients every time I see them that There’s nothing right now, but the doctor’s appointments keep coming. Don’t get bored yet (3 months, 6 months, let’s talk).

2. Many people have never been examined, so they don’t know. and general health examination In many cases, there is no liver virus test (if I remember correctly, the gold card health check Or there is no social security) It’s one thing for people who have never been to a hospital to be examined. But some people who have had a health check Then the doctor said that the blood test results were normal. Some people understand that it means they have already checked everything. Which many times it isn’t.

Personally, I want everyone to get tested for Hep B C at least once in their lives. It’s not expensive. and really benefited

3. There is still a third point. Knowledge changes But our doctor hasn’t changed. Not keeping up with new knowledge. 20 years ago, when I encountered the Hep B virus, the doctor might have just told me it was okay and didn’t need treatment because at that time the knowledge was just that. For the Hep C virus, you didn’t have to do anything. Quit drinking is enough. Something like that But now it’s not possible.

I myself have to continually add knowledge. At this time, some cases do not require treatment. But in the future the treatment may be faster.

summarize

For the general public

– Who has never checked? Check it once in your life. I must also say that I would like to be tested for liver viruses. It’s not just a general health check.

– Who has ever detected it? The doctor told me not to do anything. You should consult the doctor again. However, periodic blood follow-up appointments must be made.

– Who has ever been diagnosed and the doctor made an appointment to follow up? But we didn’t go because we were lazy. or don’t have time Go back to the doctor. Please check it periodically. Most of the time it’s fine. But if something happens It’s better to get treatment quickly than to regret it later.

– for doctors Update knowledge

– For the health examination promotion system It would be great to have more inspections.

