The doctor who operated on Rona Hartner tells all about the artist’s illness. The actress died on November 23

The doctor who operated on Rona Hartner made emotional statements about the condition of the late artist. Dr. Mircea Beuran was the first to treat the actress diagnosed with cancer. Afterwards, Rona wanted to continue the treatment in France.

Rona Hartner died at only 50 years old PHOTO Instagram

Mircea Beuran had a special relationship with Rona Hartner. They had known each other for years, being neighbors in childhood. This is the reason why the artist wanted to treat her when she received terrible news: she had colon cancer.

After the operation that took place in Romania, things went normally, until 2023. In the spring of this year, Rona informed Dr. Mircea Beuran that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, metastases to the brain, being in stage 4 of the disease, an advanced one, reports stiripesurse.ro.

“We were neighbors in her childhood. We met a few times and then there was the joy of seeing each other again at the hospital. I was sorry it was so advanced, but I did the best I could. She wanted the cancer treatment part to be done in France.

He trusted the Romanian surgeon, but he wanted the treatment to be done in France. That’s how it was, she always told me during the period in which she was being controlled that her progress was very good. At some point our correspondence stopped.

I learned indirectly that he had a lung problem, not knowing whether it was a metastasis or a new cancer. And then I learned with sadness that he died”, said Prof. Dr. Mircea Beuran for the Exclusive VIP show on Prima TV.

Dr. Beuran had to state that Rona would have had no chance of survival, in stage 4 of the disease. The doctor explained that no other treatment in Romania would have brought him a cure, because advanced lung tumors cannot be treated in any way.

The actress died at only 50 years old, on November 23, 2023, succumbing to a terrible illness with which she fought in recent years.

Although the disease was in stage four, Rona Hartner did not give up fighting and hoping that she will beat cancer again, especially with the help of faith.

“The doctors discovered a five-centimeter tumor in my lungs, the ones on the brain are small, 15 mm each, but there are seven of them, and they saw metastases in the adrenal glands. These tumors are not operable. I will do the treatment in France. I will not undergo cytostatics, but immunotherapy, it is more bearable”, said Rona Hartner for Playtech.